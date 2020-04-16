Michael Bublé’s Wife Luisana Lopilato Publicly Denies Domestic Abuse Allegations After Controversial Instagram Live
Following accusations of domestic abuse in a recent online video, Michael Bublé’s wife Luisana Lopilato has defended the singer, slamming those who know nothing about them.
The Grammy-winning Haven’t Met You Yet star was criticised for his actions in a recent Instagram Live video alongside Lopilato, in which he elbows her after the pair go to introduce themselves at the same time.
Bublé, 44, then pulls Lopilato in for a hug, calling her his ‘very, very beautiful friend and wife’. Regardless of his intentions, the clip soon went viral, with some concerned viewers describing it as ‘a horror’. As a result, the Argentinian actress and model has taken aim at the ‘malicious people’ that are ‘telling lies’.
The 32-year-old posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram account, condemning those ‘taking advantage’ of these times of anxiety and uncertainty by spreading fake allegations online.
Translated from Spanish, Lopilato wrote:
It’s incredible how some human beings act! While we are going through this pandemic, and we are living moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness, and all kinds of uncertainties!
Every day we go out with my husband to play live music and to bring a little joy, entertainment, longing, and we have to endure to listen and see what malicious people are publishing, coming out to talk about nonsense without knowing anything about our family.
I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more! It’s not fair! These people are doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and locked up, to have fame and more followers.
The mum-of-three, whom she shares with Bublé, added that she’ll not allow such lies as they ‘disrespect’ her family. ‘Without more to say and doing what I think is right when they mess with my family, I leave the consequences to God! The world needs more love, hope, values, unity and solidarity than ever – not these types of people,’ she added.
Her post has already racked up more than 200,000 likes. While some have called upon Bublé to post a statement of a similar sentiment, it would appear the couple are done discussing the matter.
A representative for Bublé also told People in a statement: ‘There will be no further commenting on this ridiculous allegation. All anyone needs to do is see them together on Facebook Live every day. They are equal and loving partners and treat each other with the greatest respect. They are a beautiful couple.’
Amid the stream of allegations against the singer, the pair have continued to upload ‘At Home With Michael and Luisana’ videos, in which they work out, salsa dance and generally keep followers up-to-date with how they’re coping during the outbreak.
Topics: Celebrity, domestic abuse, Luisana Lopilato, Michael Buble, Music, Relationships
CreditsLuisana Lopilato/Instagram and 1 other
Luisana Lopilato/Instagram
People
Luisana Lopilato Defends Michael Bublé amid 'Malicious' Backlash: 'I Have No Doubts Who My Husband Is'