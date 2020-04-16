Michael Bublé’s Wife Luisana Lopilato Publicly Denies Domestic Abuse Allegations After Controversial Instagram Live

It’s incredible how some human beings act! While we are going through this pandemic, and we are living moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness, and all kinds of uncertainties!

Every day we go out with my husband to play live music and to bring a little joy, entertainment, longing, and we have to endure to listen and see what malicious people are publishing, coming out to talk about nonsense without knowing anything about our family.

I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more! It’s not fair! These people are doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and locked up, to have fame and more followers.