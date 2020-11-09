Michael J. Fox Returns As Marty McFly In New Lil Nas X Music Video
Great Scott! Michael J. Fox has returned as Marty McFly in Lis Nas X’s new music video.
The 21-year-old artist shot to fame in 2019 with his smash-hit TikTok anthem Old Town Road. It spent an impressive 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard 100 Chart.
He’s been working on his debut album ever since, recently dropping a tease for a new song online, and it features Fox’s beloved Back to the Future character.
Check out the teaser for Lil Nas X’s new song below:
Nas X announced his new single Holiday will be released this Friday, November 13. He also posted a teaser trailer for the song, featuring the singer wandering the wild west to the background tune of Old Town Road.
Santa Claus then makes an appearance – hence the Holiday name – and appears to die. However, just like Tim Allen in The Santa Clause, the rapper picks up the hat, which informs him that he’s the new Santa.
Suddenly, his horse becomes a reindeer and he soars off into the unknown in his sleigh, leaving a fiery trail similar to that of the time-travelling DeLorean.
Shortly after, ‘To be continued’ emerges onscreen, Fox appears as McFly, saying, ‘Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020.’ While it’s currently unconfirmed, one would hope Fox will play more of a role in the full video this week.
Fox previously reprised the role in 2015, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on October 21 – the date from Back to the Future Part II – alongside Christopher Lloyd’s Doc Brown in the iconic car.
The actor, who’ll turn 60 next year, recently spoke to PEOPLE about living with Parkinson’s. He explained how his short-term memory is ‘shot… I always had a real proficiency for lines and memorisation. And I had some extreme situations where the last couple of jobs I did were actually really word-heavy parts. I struggled during both of them.’
However, he continued:
My life now is quiet, and I’m actually having a really good time. People don’t believe me, but I love life. I love being with my family. I love being with Tracy.
I love that I don’t do a lot of useless stuff that I used to do, because I don’t have the energy or the time. I’m grateful that I went through a crucible there in my late 50s. I figured some of this crap out finally, and it didn’t haunt me into my 70s and 80s.
Nas X earlier revealed a number of track titles from his upcoming album, such as Call Me By Your Name, One of Me, Titanic and Don’t Want It. There’s no release date at the time of writing.
