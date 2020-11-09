Michael J. Fox Returns As Marty McFly In New Lil Nas X Music Video

My life now is quiet, and I’m actually having a really good time. People don’t believe me, but I love life. I love being with my family. I love being with Tracy.

I love that I don’t do a lot of useless stuff that I used to do, because I don’t have the energy or the time. I’m grateful that I went through a crucible there in my late 50s. I figured some of this crap out finally, and it didn’t haunt me into my 70s and 80s.