Mick Fleetwood Joins TikTok To Recreate Skateboarder's 'Dreams' Challenge @420doggface208/@mickfleetwood/TikTok

Fleetwood Mac’s very own Mick Fleetwood has now taken on the Dreams TikTok challenge, first sparked by skateboarder Nathan Apodaca.

Apodaca, also known on TikTok as @420doggface208, earned many new fans after uploading a delightfully soothing video of himself skateboarding down the road to the sound of the Fleetwood Mac classic, Dreams.

Holding the camera in one hand, and a bottle of cran-raspberry juice in the other, Apodaca couldn’t have looked more chilled, and his good vibes have proven to be catching. One follower described the original vid as ‘therapy’, while another admitted they hadn’t felt so relaxed in ages.

You can watch Mick in action below:

The video, which is one of the few pure things to emerge from 2020, quickly went viral, and led to Dreams floating back into the charts.

The track, which is from the band’s beloved 1977 album Rumours, is currently sitting at number 28 in Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs chart. Not bad at all for a 46-year-old song.

Apodaca’s video, which has racked up 28.1 million views at the time of writing, has since inspired various imaginative imitations, including one that shows someone skating away with a pumpkin on their head. However, we think Fleetwood’s take has to be our favourite so far.

In the clip, the 73-year-old rock legend can be seen gliding along serenely, mouthing along to the instantly recognisable vocals of Stevie Nicks. He captioned the clip: ‘@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different’.

Fleetwood’s version was met with great excitement, gaining over 2.3 million views at the time of writing. As his very first TikTok video, this is pretty darn good, and has led to him clocking up tens of thousands of followers already.

Responding to the clip in the comment section, Apodaca wrote:

YoOoOoOoo so dope an blessed stay Steady Vibin homie.

To this, Fleetwood replied:

Maybe when all this Covid business is over we create one together.

Yes please, guys. Although, it isn’t exactly clear whether Fleetwood is actually skateboarding, but he has perfectly pulled off the ‘no worries’ vibe which first endeared people to Apodaca.

You can watch Apodaca’s original TikTok here:

According to TMZ, Apodaca – who had been living in an RV without running water – has received $10,000 in donation since going viral, and is using the cash to better his life.

He is reportedly planning to surprise his mother with $5,000, and has already treated his daughter to some new clothes.