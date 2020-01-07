Miley Cyrus Just Got A Mullet To Bring In New Year

Miley Cyrus mileycyrus/Instagram/PA

It’s a brand new year and many of us will be striving to do something fresh and new with our look, with varying degrees of success.

My own resolution was to get up early and do my hair and make-up nicely for work before selecting a freshly ironed outfit to slip into. Admittedly, it’s day seven and I’m sat here with a messy ponytail and a hoodie so old there’s probably a ghost lurking somewhere up the sleeve.

However, it would appear Miley Cyrus has made a far bolder move when kicking off her new 2020 style, having chosen to rock that most maligned of throwback hairdos: the mullet.

miley cyrus has got a mullet PA Images

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old singer songwriter showed off her fresh take on the glam rock barnet in a series of pics. And you have to hand it to her, she wears it well.

A more subtle cut than the one sported by her dad Billy Ray Cyrus back in the 90s, Miley’s mullet features a cute, choppy fringe and light feathery layers.

Captioning the pics, Miley appeared to allude to a year of newness in her career, writing:

New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC.

Fans appear to be largely all on-board Miley’s mullet train, which many of them regard as a signifier that this will be ‘Miley’s year’.

One person enthused:

Okay but like the hair ROCKS!!

Another declared:

2020 belongs to you queen.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth PA

Last year was no doubt a difficult one for the Malibu singer, having split with Liam Hemsworth after just seven months of marriage.

On top of this, Miley also suffered from some health issues in 2019, and reportedly had to undergo vocal cord surgery in November.

Miley’s seventh studio album She Is Miley Cyrus had originally been due to launch in 2019 but – due to her various personal issues – it is now expected to land in 2020.

Speaking about her upcoming album with Elle, Miley said:

My record is called She Is Miley Cyrus. ‘She’ does not represent a gender. She is not just a woman. ‘She’ doesn’t refer to a vagina. She is a force of nature. She is power. She can be anything you want to be, therefore, she is everything. She is the super she. She is the she-ro. She is the She-E-O.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split PA

Here’s hoping 2020 will be a positive and happy one for Miley, her fans and her mullet.