Miley Cyrus Left Shaken After Being Chased By ‘Aliens In Flying Yellow Snowplough’
Miley Cyrus was ‘f*cked up’ after being chased down by a UFO and looking into the eyes of a ‘being’.
Earlier this year, the Pentagon released three declassified UFO videos, including the bizarre ‘Gimbal’ footage, in a bid to ‘to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real’.
Months later, there’s more fuel for the alien fire with the We Can’t Stop singer’s latest testimony, describing a remarkably strange encounter.
As part of this month’s issue of Interview, Cyrus chatted with Rick Owens about her upcoming Metallica cover album, as well as her brush with a UFO.
Area 51 came up in conversation, at which point Cyrus asked Owens if he believed in extraterrestrial beings. ‘I don’t really, but it seems a little arrogant to assume there’s nobody else but us,’ he said, with the artist replying: ‘That’s what I f*cking think!’
Cyrus then recounted her story:
I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax.
But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.
The sight left Cyrus ‘shaken for, like, five days… it f*cked me up. I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back.’
When asked if she felt threatened, she said:
I didn’t feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around.
But you’re so right to say that it’s a form of narcissism to think that we’re the only things that could be in this vast universe.
Owens said an experience like that ‘would be very disorienting because it really shakes up everything; like, the whole system’.
The truth is out there.
