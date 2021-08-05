Miley Cyrus Offers Support To Da Baby After Vile Homophobic Remarks
Miley Cyrus has extended an olive branch to DaBaby following his homophobic comments, calling for ‘open dialogue’ to help combat prejudice and hate.
Cyrus, who identifies as queer, joined a host of other celebrities in condemning remarks made by the rapper after he repeated a series of derogatory jokes about women, gay people and those living with HIV/AIDS.
However, rather than join ongoing attempts to ‘cancel’ the rapper, the singer instead said she’d reached out to him, posting an Instagram note in which she asked DaBaby to ‘check his DMs’.
‘It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds,’ she wrote.
In her note, Cyrus explained:
As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness.
The internet can fuel and lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture… but I believe it can also be a placed filled with education, conversation, communication & connection.
As well as tagging her LGBTQ outreach charity the Happy Hippy Foundation and HIV/AIDS awareness non-profit Greater Than AIDS, Cyrus used the caption of her post to speak to DaBaby directly, writing, ‘would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!’
After initially refusing to apologise for his remarks, DaBaby has faced a growing professional backlash over the past week, including seeing himself dropped from two major US festivals, Lollapalooza and the Governor’s Ball.
Following criticism from high-profile stars including Elton John and Madonna, the latter of whom told the rapper in a post ‘people like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear’.
DaBaby eventually issued an apology on his social media channels, writing, ‘I apologise to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.’
Credits@mileycyrus/Instagram
