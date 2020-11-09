Miley Cyrus' Party In The USA And NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye Both Chart After Election HollywoodRecordsVEVO/YouTube/PA Images

The news of Donald Trump leaving the White House continues to influence the charts as both Miley Cyrus’s Party in the USA and NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye made a comeback.

Americans have turned to music to help express their feelings since it was announced that Democratic leader Joe Biden won the election on November 7, and it didn’t take long for certain themes to emerge in the charts.

Music fans began to have their influence before the weekend was out as YG’s F*ck Donald Trump shot to Number 1 on the iTunes chart just hours after Biden’s victory, but it wasn’t the only song that appeared to celebrate Trump’s White House departure.



The Chart Data Twitter account, which tracks charts and music news in real time, noted that Bye Bye Bye entered the top 200 on the US iTunes chart just hours after the election was called.

Given that Trump is the only person of note who people had a reason to say goodbye to, it’s safe to say it’s not a coincidence.

Miley Cyrus saw similar chart success on Spotify the following day as her 2009 track Party in the USA entered the chart at Number 93 with 313,000 streams.

Since Trump supporters probably aren’t going to feel much like partying after his loss, we can once again credit Biden voters with the song’s resurrection.

According to Variety, an unofficial Twitter account using Biden’s name encouraged social media users to celebrate with music after his win, writing: ‘Go celebrate! Listen to Miley Cyrus’ Party in the USA‘.

The account was later suspended by Twitter, but evidently the poster still managed to have a big influence.

After it re-entered the charts, radio stations across the US gave in to the will of the people and started playing the tune across several stations.

Miley herself got in on the action as she shared a makeshift new music video for the song, complete with clips of Biden looking as though he was playing the song, vice president-elect Kamala Harris dancing and Trump being ushered away.

Supporting the use of her track, she wrote: ‘Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA’. The singer also retweeted videos shared by fans across the US, showing people listening to the track in New York City, Washington D.C. and other cities.

With the excitement of Biden’s win still fresh, it’s likely the party will continue for some time.

