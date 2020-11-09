unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Miley Cyrus’ Party In The USA And NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye Both Chart After Election

by : Emily Brown on : 09 Nov 2020 15:53
Miley Cyrus' Party In The USA And NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye Both Chart After ElectionMiley Cyrus' Party In The USA And NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye Both Chart After ElectionHollywoodRecordsVEVO/YouTube/PA Images

The news of Donald Trump leaving the White House continues to influence the charts as both Miley Cyrus’s Party in the USA and NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye made a comeback. 

Americans have turned to music to help express their feelings since it was announced that Democratic leader Joe Biden won the election on November 7, and it didn’t take long for certain themes to emerge in the charts.

Advert

Music fans began to have their influence before the weekend was out as YG’s F*ck Donald Trump shot to Number 1 on the iTunes chart just hours after Biden’s victory, but it wasn’t the only song that appeared to celebrate Trump’s White House departure.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

The Chart Data Twitter account, which tracks charts and music news in real time, noted that Bye Bye Bye entered the top 200 on the US iTunes chart just hours after the election was called.

Given that Trump is the only person of note who people had a reason to say goodbye to, it’s safe to say it’s not a coincidence.

Advert

Miley Cyrus saw similar chart success on Spotify the following day as her 2009 track Party in the USA entered the chart at Number 93 with 313,000 streams.

Since Trump supporters probably aren’t going to feel much like partying after his loss, we can once again credit Biden voters with the song’s resurrection.

Advert

According to Variety, an unofficial Twitter account using Biden’s name encouraged social media users to celebrate with music after his win, writing: ‘Go celebrate! Listen to Miley Cyrus’ Party in the USA‘.

The account was later suspended by Twitter, but evidently the poster still managed to have a big influence.

After it re-entered the charts, radio stations across the US gave in to the will of the people and started playing the tune across several stations.

Advert

Miley herself got in on the action as she shared a makeshift new music video for the song, complete with clips of Biden looking as though he was playing the song, vice president-elect Kamala Harris dancing and Trump being ushered away.

Supporting the use of her track, she wrote: ‘Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA’. The singer also retweeted videos shared by fans across the US, showing people listening to the track in New York City, Washington D.C. and other cities.

With the excitement of Biden’s win still fresh, it’s likely the party will continue for some time.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Joe Biden Has Already Replaced Trump’s MAGA Slogan With His Own Hat
News

Joe Biden Has Already Replaced Trump’s MAGA Slogan With His Own Hat

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House
Animals

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House

Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory Speech Was The First Ever To Acknowledge Trans People
News

Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory Speech Was The First Ever To Acknowledge Trans People

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won
News

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Music, Donald Trump, Election, Joe Biden, miley cyrus

Credits

Chart Data/Twitter and 2 others

  1. Chart Data/Twitter

    @chartdata

  2. Miley Cyrus/Twitter

    @MileyCyrus

  3. Variety

    Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ Re-Enters the Charts Following Joe Biden’s Victory

 