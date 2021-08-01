Miley Cyrus Proclaims ‘Free Britney’ At Festival Headline Set

@TheBlackKat6/BarbieLvesMiley/Twitter

Miley Cyrus showed her support for Britney Spears during her Lollapalooza headline performance, shouting ‘Free Britney’.

The Toxic popstar is embroiled in litigation to put a stop to her conservatorship, with her estate and personal affairs under the purview of her father Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, a licensed conservator.

Her years-long battle has seen some successes recently, having hired her own lawyer after delivering explosive testimony in court. Every day, #FreeBritney is shared thousands of times online across the world.

Cyrus took to the stage at Lollapalooza on Thursday, July 29, for the festival’s opening night set. While performing SMS (Bangerz), the singer included Spears’ pre-recorded vocals while ‘Free Britney’ and images of handcuffs appeared on the massive screens behind her.

During her performance of Party in the USA – which comes with the lyric ‘and a Britney song was on’ – she also shouted ‘Free Britney’ before the crowds joined in.

She also took a moment to discuss the pandemic during her set. ‘It was humbling to be humanised together … experiencing the last year and a half with no division between us, all knowing the pain of being disconnected and the value of having one another in our lives,’ Cyrus said.

‘Miley Cyrus a real one and Eve. People forget she went on The Talk with a Free Britney shirt before it was popular to do so back in like 2019. Love them. #FreeBritney,’ one fan wrote.

‘Shoutout to Miley for saying ‘Free Britney’ since 2019 before all the documentaries and recent stuff. @MileyCyrus is a real one,’ another tweeted. ‘Miley sets the example when it comes to supporting Britney. We can see that supporting her does not harm your careers, you can shout #FreeBritney at your concert, no one will blame you,’ a third wrote.

Last month, Black Mirror fans realised the connection between Cyrus’s episode – in which she plays a popstar whose life is governed by her aunt – and Spears’ conservatorship.