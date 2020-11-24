Miley Cyrus Says She Got Sober Because She Feared Dying At 27 Years Old PA Images

Miley Cyrus said she got sober because she feared dying at the age of 27.

The popstar, who turned 28 on November 23, candidly delved into her recent years during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, even opening up about her struggles during the pandemic.

Cyrus wanted to avoid joining the so-called ’27 Club’, named after musicians who sadly died before turning 28. This includes the likes of Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and Jim Morrison.

Miley Cyrus PA Images

Cyrus explained, ’27 to me was a year that I really had to protect myself. That actually really made me want to get sober was because we’ve lost so many icons at 27. It’s a very pivotal time.’

She continued, ‘You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn’t handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It’s an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that.’

Cyrus described the last three years of her life as a ‘cocktail of chaos’. While she said she was six months sober back in June, she admitted ‘falling off’ over the past few months.

Miley Cyrus PA Images

The Midnight Sky singer said:

Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic, fell off and felt really a lot of… and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f*cking sober.’ I fell off and I realised that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time. One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’

Cyrus added, ‘To me, it was a f*ck up because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f*cking sober. I think everyone has to do what is best for them.’

Check out the full interview below:

While she doesn’t have a problem with drinking, the musician said she has a problem ‘with the decisions I make once I go past that level of… I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100% of the time’, adding that alcohol can make her impulsive.

However, Cyrus said she’s ‘very disciplined… that’s why it’s never easy, but it’s pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to f*cking do it anymore, I don’t. The day that I do, I do. You know?’