Miley Cyrus Shuts Down VMAs Production Director Over Sexist Comments About Her Performance

I was just asking some questions, not even on some diva sh*t. I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light. The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the f*cking lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off.

They said, ‘Okay, we’ll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys,’ because that’s what I want. And then something that I was doing [… ] for the VMAs, my bracelets kept getting caught in all this sh*t and they said, ‘You want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.’