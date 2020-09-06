Miley Cyrus Shuts Down VMAs Production Director Over Sexist Comments About Her Performance
Miley Cyrus perfectly shut down a production director at the VMAs following their sexist comments over her performance.
The 27-year-old singer performed her new track Midnight Sky at the awards on Sunday, August 30, but received some pushback on how she wanted the stage and lighting to be.
Giving the nod to her famous Wrecking Ball music video, Cyrus could be seen swinging from a large disco ball.
During a recent interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Cyrus explained how she had asked for the ‘beauty light’ to be turned off during her performance.
Cyrus explained to Rogan:
I was just asking some questions, not even on some diva sh*t. I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light. The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the f*cking lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off.
They said, ‘Okay, we’ll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys,’ because that’s what I want. And then something that I was doing [… ] for the VMAs, my bracelets kept getting caught in all this sh*t and they said, ‘You want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.’
Cyrus then responded to them with, ‘Well, a guy wouldn’t be doing this because a guy doesn’t sell your show with sex the way that I’m going to.’ If she was holding at mic at that point, she should have definitely dropped it Obama style.
While speaking to Rogan about the ordeal, the Malibu singer dubbed the conversation with the directors as ‘ridiculous’ and ’embarrassing’.
She continued:
The VMAs is a pop culture show celebrating pop culture, and I wanted to bring that especially in this time of COVID-19 [with] all these at-home performances. I want to give my fans escapism good old pop culture. This is surrealism.
Cyrus said that while she may be dubbed a ‘b*tch’ for knowing how she wanted to perform something, her male counterparts like The Weeknd or Kanye West wouldn’t be chasisted for knowing what they wanted.
Cyrus said:
The balance that I’ve found is firm and kind. I don’t lose my kindness, but also don’t become a mat, but I am firm about what I want. In a way, you might expect someone [to say] ‘She was a diva, she was a bitch,’ but okay like have The Weeknd come in here and say the same thing, or Kanye is like a creative God and it’s like, come on, why am I not getting that I’m a creative mastermind but I’m becoming a bitch?
No one would ever say that about Kanye West choosing what lighting he wants on a performance.
