Millennials Fight Back After Gen Z Try To Cancel Eminem For Being Problematic

cassiesmith607/jayleelynnjudd/TikTok/PA Images

Millennials are fighting Eminem’s corner after some members of Gen Z questioned the Lose Yourself rapper’s talent.

Some of Gen Z – those born between 1997 and 2012 – have started criticising Eminem and his lyrics, describing them as problematic and controversial.

However, millennials – those born between 1981 and 1996 – have come to his defence, calling him a ‘lyricist’ and claiming that new rappers simply mumble their way through their songs.

People have been taking to TikTok to share their opinions on the matter, with many of Gen Z sharing a particular line from his Love The Way You Lie track featuring Rihanna.

The controversial line from the 2010 song says that Eminem would tie his girlfriend to their bed and set the house on fire if she ever tried to leave him again.

One TikToker shared a clip of her listening to the song with the caption, ‘Yes, lets cancel him.’ The clip has been liked more than 120,000 times.

Another shared the same line of the song with the caption, ‘No wonder I’m toxic I grew up listening to this song.’

Meanwhile, millennials have argued that they too grew up listening to Shady’s music, and think that they turned out fine.

Tiktoker @bmotheprince shared a video of him acting out both perspectives, where, as a member of Gen Z, he says Eminem’s lyrics are ‘terrible’ and that they wouldn’t be OK if they were released now.

The millennial version claps back by saying Gen Z are a ‘mumble rap generation’ and that they were raised ‘screaming’ Emienm lyrics throughout grade school.

This video was then shared on Twitter, causing many Eminem fans to back the Spacebound rapper’s corner. One person said, ‘My daughter called him a Class B celebrity. I had to slap her.’

Someone else commented on the original TikTok, ‘You can’t cancel someone for being offensive whose entire point was to be offensive…’, while another threatened to try cancel Gen Z for trying to cancel Eminem.

One Eminem stan even went as far as creating her own version of one of the rapper’s songs, where she tells Gen Z to sit down and shut up.

In light of all this, many people have argued that Eminem thrives off trying to be cancelled, and that Gen Z aren’t the first generation to try do so.

Someone wrote, ‘They have been trying to cancel him sine 1999. Every attempt made him more famous.’

Despite Gen Z’s apparent efforts, I don’t think Eminem will be getting cancelled anytime soon.