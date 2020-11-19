Missy Elliott Spends $1,300 On Fan’s Dream Wedding Dress

Missy Elliot Spends $1,300 On Fan's Dream Wedding Dress MissyElliott/mynamesireanna/Twitter

Missy Elliott has made a fan’s dreams comes true, by gifting her a ‘dream’ wedding dress she couldn’t afford.

Ireanna Bradshaw turned to Twitter for help after moving house and getting married in a short space of time left her too strapped for cash to be able to afford her dream dress.

Advert 10

‘I’m getting married in March and trying to move into our own place. Excited but overwhelmed,’ she wrote.

‘I have been saving money, but it’s still a struggle. I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move I don’t think it would be possible,’ she added.

Ireanna went on to explain that she ‘never thought [she’d] find a love like this,’ and adding she didn’t believe anyone would want to marry her.

Advert 10

‘With all my previous insecurities, I didn’t think I was worthy of love. Loving myself made me ready for love,’ she wrote.

The bride-to-be attached a picture of her dream wedding dress, which cost $1,299, before telling her followers that any support in helping her to buy the dress would be so appreciated.

Fortunately for her, the tweet happened to be spotted by none other than the queen herself, Missy Elliott, who sent Ireanna the full amount she needed for her fairytale gown.

Advert 10

‘Early congratulations. May God bless you both with an unbreakable union, full of love and happiness,’ the rapper wrote in reply.

Ireanna wrote back, ‘Omg thank you so much. I’m literally speechless. This is so sweet. You can come if you want – I’d love to have you!’

‘Your dress is paid for now,’ Missy replied. ‘I don’t know you but I saw you said the dress of your dreams and figured I would help when I saw you post ya cash app. May blessings pour on your beautiful wedding day with your future husband.’

Advert 10

It’s one thing getting a message of congratulations from your idol, but getting your dream wedding dress out of it in the process is just another thing entirely.

Ireanna was left in floods of tears when she read the messages from Missy, TMZ reports. Ireanna said Missy Elliott has been her inspiration for many years, allowing her to love herself, so that she could open herself up to being loved by her future hubby.

We do love a happy ending. Congratulations.

Advert 10