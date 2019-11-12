Moby Gets Huge Animal Rights Tattoo To Celebrate 32-Year Vegan Anniversary

PA/Moby/Facebook

Many people go through well-intentioned vegan phases. But for Richard Melville Hall – better known as Moby – his veganism has lasted a full 32 years.

To mark this impressive commitment, the 54-year-old dance music icon has now had the words ‘Animal Rights’ tattooed in large lettering down his arms.

Inked in block capitals, Moby has made his animal rights activism stance clear yet again. And it’s certainly a bold look.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, November 12, Moby shared a picture of himself proudly displaying his new body art, with the following explanatory caption:

As November is my 32 year vegan anniversary i thought i’d get a tattoo (well, technically 12 tattoos) to celebrate. I’m a vegan animal rights activist for many reasons, but ultimately because i believe at the core of my being that every animal has the right to live their own life, according to their own will. Thanks @thekatvond @highvoltagetat #veganforlife #animalrights

Fans have applauded the ‘hardcore’ tattoo, and have expressed admiration towards the musician for once again promoting the cause of veganism in such a visible way.

One person commented:

So damn rad! November is my vegan anniversary too and I’m trying so hard to think of what vegan themed tattoo but this is awesome and classic!

Meanwhile, PETA themselves commented:

We LOVE it! Your dedication to helping animals is far beyond the commitment to this tattoo.

This isn’t the only time Moby has had his concern for animal welfare written across his skin. Just two months ago, he shared a pic of another fresh tat bearing the words ‘Vegan For Life’. Not one to hide away his ink under a shirt, the words are emblazoned in black lettering on his neck.

The caption read:

I’ve been a vegan for almost 32 years, so getting this tattoo seemed like a pretty safe bet. Also, working for animal rights and animal liberation is my life’s work. And to state the obvious, it’s a double entendre…thank you @thekatvond

Moby’s latest tattoo is the handiwork of Miami Ink star – and fellow vegan – Kat Von D.

Moby has long been outspoken about his meat-free diet, even owning his very own LA-based vegan restaurant, Little Pine.

We can only imagine the elaborate veggie ink Moby will choose when it comes to his 40th vegan anniversary…

