Model Describes Harry Styles As ‘Consent King’ After He Made ‘Sweet’ Request On Set

A model has described what it was like working with Harry Styles on his music video, and it’s made us love him even more – if that was possible.

The long awaited music video for Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar finally dropped yesterday, May 18, after leaving his fans waiting five months for it following the song’s release in November.

Speaking about featuring in the video was the model known as Ephrata, who chatted to fellow model Aalany McMahan, who also starred in the video.

Over an Instagram live the pair talked about working with the former One Direction singer, with Ephrata explaining how Styles asked if it was OK for him to touch her hair, subsequently dubbing him the ‘consent king’.

Ephrata said:

The people were telling him to touch my hair and play with it and he was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait, pause — can I even touch your hair? Is that even okay?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s so nice. That was really sweet.’

She added how nice and sweet he was to ask her if was alright, and Aalany added he was ‘very huge on the consent’.

Ephrata went on to say how the creators of the video told her to kiss Harry and, despite being told to, she felt she still should ask the 26-year-old singer if that was OK with him.

After double checking he was cool with it, Styles apparently said she could ‘go ahead’, and politely pointed to his cheek for the model to kiss. What a gent.

Ephrata went on to add that none of the scenes in the video felt forced, and ‘people weren’t stuck up on set’ with Aalany adding that the whole thing felt ‘natural’.

Despite the video only being released yesterday, it has already generated over nine million views on YouTube.

The video is apparently ‘dedicated to touching’ and, if you’ve seen it for yourself, you’ll know a heck of a lot of it takes place.

As well as a lot of touching, Styles can be seen boasting some very Elton John-esque sunglasses, along with eating some watermelon, of course.

The rest of it largely consists of the singer dancing around on the beach with several models – including Ephrata and Aalany – while eating even more watermelon. It’s good to know they all got their five-a-day while on set.

Who knew music videos could be so fun and nutritional. I presume my invite to participate in the video is still in the post, Harry?