More Than 20,000 Attend Full Capacity Foo Fighters Concert In New York After Restrictions Lift

by : Emily Brown on : 21 Jun 2021 09:56
Thousands of fans gathered in New York last night to watch the Foo Fighters at the first full capacity event in Madison Square Garden since the coronavirus pandemic began. 

The number of people allowed in the iconic venue has been largely limited for more than a year, but on Sunday, June 20, it welcomed more than 20,000 guests after coronavirus restrictions in New York were lifted last week.

The move came as 70% of all adults in New York State received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with Governor Andrew Cuomo explaining that restrictions on commercial businesses, social settings, sports and recreation events, construction, manufacturing and retail were being rolled back with immediate effect.

In the wake of the news, Foo Fighters fans gathered early at Madison Square Garden for the 8.00pm concert, with many telling CBS New York they were happy to see things starting to return to normal.

There were no social distancing or mask requirements at the event, though concertgoers had to be fully vaccinated in order to attend, and everyone had to show proof of their vaccine status before going through the door.

Commenting on their excitement for the gig, fan Scott Cronin of Mahopac, New York, said: ‘It has been a long time now, between the lockdowns and everything else, so it’s just going to be exciting… 18,000, 19,000 people here celebrating.’

The rules around attendance at the event prompted protests from anti-vaxxers, some of whom gathered outside Madison Square Garden to argue that the coronavirus vaccine should not be required for events.

New Yorker John Allenville, who was among those protesting the restrictions, admitted he didn’t want to go to the concert, but questioned whether people should be ‘forced to take a vaccine or lose [their] freedom.’

The concert came as part of the Foo Fighters’ delayed 25th anniversary tour, with frontman Dave Grohl saying ahead of the event that fans should get ready to scream their heads off.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Music, Coronavirus, COVID-19, New York, Now, Restrictions, vaccine

