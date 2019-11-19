Mötley Crüe Reuniting And Returning For 2020 Stadium Tour

PA Images

Mötley Crüe have scrapped their cessation of touring contract and are set to make an epic comeback with a 2020 reunion tour.

Despite embarking on their aptly named ‘Final Tour’ in 2014, the heavy metal band released a video on Monday, November 18, to announce they are officially back in business.

Ahead of the not-so-final tour, the band reportedly signed an agreement which would prohibit them from ever playing again after the tour ended.

However, this video has proved that’s apparently not the case:

Though the band members don’t appear in the video, it features the voice of Machine Gun Kelly, who portrayed Tommy Lee in Netflix’s adaptation of Mötley Crüe’s best-selling book The Dirt.

The post shows the supposed legal document bursting into flames on a desk, proving the band aren’t messing around as Kelly announces ‘destruction has never been a problem for Mötley Crüe’.

Speaking to the Rolling Stone in 2014, bassist Nikki Sixx spoke about the agreement, saying:

Legally, we can’t play again. The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen.

Sixx was evidently mistaken about his claims, as a press release confirmed the contract is now ‘off the table’.

The statement explains:

A whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together. The band best known for breaking the rules has destroyed their cessation of touring contract in true Mötley Crüe-fashion, by literally blowing it up.

In the press release, Machine Gun Kelly commented:

I never thought I would see the day when this would become a reality. But the fans spoke and Mötley Crüe listened!

Of course, the band’s reunion wouldn’t be complete without an accompanying tour and the heavy metal band are set to deliver. Next year, they’ll be joining Poison and Def Leppard for an epic US stadium tour, Rolling Stone report.

Needless to say, fans are excited about the news.

One excited music lover wrote:

MOTLEY CRUE GOT BACK TOGETHER AND I’VE NEVER BEEN SO HAPPY IN MY LIFE.

Another fan responded:

OMG! Literally 5 minutes before reading the official statement I was saying to other fans that you would be back! Since The Dirt I had the feeling nothing was over yet! And now I’m crying of joy…. THANK YOU GUYS!!!!

MOTLEY CRUE GOT BACK TOGETHER AND I'VE NEVER BEEN SO HAPPY IN MY LIFE. 😭 — ɖɛֆ𐀀ɨռɛɛ ʀօֆɛ🌹🌙 || #աɛʟօʋɛʏօʊǟǟʀօռ (@brockxxroses) November 19, 2019

OMG! Literally 5 minutes before reading the official statement I was saying to other fans that you would be back! Since The Dirt I had the feeling nothing was over yet! And now I'm crying of joy…. 💖💖💖💖 THANK YOU GUYS!!!! — STᙓᖴᗩᑎIᗩ ᙏ♐ᖇᙓSᙓ (@StefaniaMorese) November 18, 2019

While specific dates and venues for the comeback tour are yet to be announced, the three acts will perform at stadiums around the country.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]