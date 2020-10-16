Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee Plans To Leave US If Trump Wins Re-Election PA Images

Tommy Lee has vowed to leave the United States if Donald Trump is re-elected this November.

The Mötley Crüe drummer, known for his honest outbursts regarding the 45th president, said that he would return to Greece, the country where he was born, if Trump manages to beat Joe Biden and win another four years in the White House.

Advert

The 58-year-old said he’d stop by the United Kingdom, before absconding to his birthplace: ‘Dude, I swear to god if that happens then I’m coming over to visit the UK. I’m out of here, the musician revealed. ‘I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to go Greece, and get a house on one of the islands.’

Lee shared his thoughts on the past four years of Trump, and how his time in office was hugely damaging the US and its reputation. He told The Big Issue: ‘The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing,’ he said. ‘I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the f*ck are you guys doing over there?”

He urged for actual politicians to return to the centre of politics, rather than electing unqualified television stars: ‘Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.’

Advert

Lee’s previous comments abut the POTUS and First Lady Melania have always been to the point and, shall we say, unambiguous. He didn’t mince his words once he learned the pair had tested positive for coronavirus.

‘Can you say ‘Karma Gods have spoken’?’ he tweeted out.

Advert

In response to Trump’s handling of the Californian wildfires and its widespread devastation, he had a message for the president, asking, ‘Can you be anymore insensitive, you f***ing moron’.

In the interview, he also slammed the Trump administration for its COVID-19 response and how they were handling it. He spoke about looking forward to the day when some semblance of normality can resume, and playing gigs again: ‘I can just imagine what it’s going to be like being on stage with that many people and that energy when it’s OK to be together again.’

Advert

‘It’s going to be priceless,’ he said. ‘That kind of energy I’m probably never going to see again in my lifetime. Can you imagine what that’s going to be like? Holy sh*t!’

To add to the ongoing tension, the artist famously sent an open letter to Trump in April, which went viral thanks to the way he insulted the president.