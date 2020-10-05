Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee Was Drinking Nine Litres Of Vodka Every Day Before Rehab PA Images

Like most rock bands of their generation, Mötley Crüe have done their fair share of partying over the years.

Drummer Tommy Lee has been candid about the wild lifestyle that came with the band, and which led him to his most recent stint in rehab for alcohol abuse.

In just a couple of weeks, Lee will celebrate a whole year of being sober, after his wife Brittany Furlan raised concerns over his boozing habits.

‘I literally did nothing. I would just float around drink and f*cking drink. And what’s crazy, I didn’t notice it until towards the end of it when I was like, “Oh, dude, I gotta stop. This is f*cking insane,”’ he told Yahoo! Entertainment.

‘I was drinking out of boredom. I would just wake up and build all vodka and a little eyedropper of cranberry or lemonade or something – literally straight vodka. I was drinking two gallons – not pints – gallons, the big handles, a day. That’s f*cking crazy!’

Not even the prospect that he could die from his excessive drinking was enough to make him cut back on the vodka, until his wife Brittany, who he married on Valentine’s Day last year, told him: ‘Baby, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody drink that much. You’re kind of scaring me.’

After heading to rehab, Lee met with a doctor, who was left completely baffled by the results of the tests which had been done on the drummer.

Lee recalled:

He’s like, ‘Dude, I don’t know what the deal is with you, but your liver’s fine, you’re super healthy, what are you made of?’ I’m like, ‘Did you get my papers mixed up with another guy named Lee?!’

However, the 58-year-old knows he’s extremely lucky to still be in such good health after so much prolonged binge drinking.

‘I must have a horse shoe stuck in my butt! I’m really lucky, I’m grateful. I was doing some pretty serious damage that probably would’ve hurt anybody else pretty badly,’ he said.

Speaking of his sobriety, Lee said he doesn’t know whether it’s a ‘forever thing,’ but confirmed, ‘for now, I’m not drinking vodka today.’

At least, for the meantime, he is busy preparing to release his latest solo album, Andro, which is set for release on October 16 and is said to be ‘pretty wild’.