The Killers’ Mr. Brightside Passes 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

Mr Brightside Passes 1 Billion Streams On Spotify The Island Def Jam Music Group

17 years since its release, The Killers’ Mr. Brightside has passed one billion streams on Spotify.

Mr. Brightside first hit the charts in 2003, released as a single before dropping on the band’s debut album Hot Fuss in 2004.

Do you remember the first time you ever listened to it? Probably not, I know I don’t. But one thing is certain: everyone who’s ever heard a song seems to know the words to Mr. Brightside, either verbatim or carelessly inventing their own lyrics (‘eagle eyes…’).

Chart Data, a firm that tracks music records and streaming information in real-time, announced the news on its Twitter, also confirming that Mr. Brightside is the first song from the 2000s by a group to reach the milestone.

Imagine you’re on a night out, pre-pandemic. Drinks are flowing, it’s just past midnight. Then, from the speakers, that damn opening riff blares out. Everyone runs to the dancefloor and belts out the entire song.

Oh, go on then…

Mr. Brightside is easily one of the most popular, recognisable songs of all time. It’s spent more than 200 consecutive weeks in the UK’s top 100 singles chart, as well as going platinum twice in the US.

Just look at The Holiday, 2006’s Christmas rom-com starring Kate Winslet, Jack Black, Jude Law and Cameron Diaz. At one point in the film, the latter star dances around her getaway cottage singing the song as loud as she can. It’s infectious.

Only two other songs from the 2000s have passed the billion-stream mark: Eminem’s Lose Yourself and, somehow, Jason Mraz’s I’m Yours.

Into the 2010s, when Spotify really took off in popularity, billions of streams for a single song becomes relatively common. The most-streamed song ever on the platform is Shape of You by Ed Sheeran with more than 2.6 billion streams.