Musician SOPHIE Dies Aged 34 Following ‘Sudden Accident’

MSMSMSM/badgalriri/Instagram

Trans icon SOPHIE has died at the age of 34, following a ‘sudden accident.’

The musician and producer, who is also know as Sophie Xeon, passed away at around 4am this morning in Athens, where she had been living, her team confirmed in a statement.

Advert 10

‘It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident,’ they wrote.

‘At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.’

The statement added:

Advert 10

SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation.

Tributes have already begun pouring in for the Grammy-nominated artist, who worked on some of the biggest hits of the last decade, alongside the likes of Rihanna, Madonna and Charli XCX.

‘Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman,’ wrote Chris, from Christine and the Queens, on Twitter.

Advert 10

‘I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honour and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers.’

munroeburgdrof/Instagram

Activist and model Munroe Bergdorf wrote on Instagram:

Our community has lost an icon, a pioneer and a visionary bright light. Heartbroken. SOPHIE you will be missed. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. I hope we get to meet again one day. Rest in peace sister. Sending love to all of Sophie’s family, friends and fans at this time.

Advert 10

‘RIP SOPHIE. An artist that shifted the direction of pop and the underground. No-one had heard anything like Bipp when it came out, she changed the game and continued to do so. Thoughts with her friends,’ wrote Thomas Gorton.

Radio 1 DJ Hew Stephens added: ‘Sorry to hear about the passing of Sophie. A phenomenal artist I loved playing. I was lucky to meet her at the Aim Awards when she won the Innovator award in 2018 and got to tell her how much I loved her productions. My thoughts are with her friends and family. RIP.’

Advert 10

Rest in peace, SOPHIE.