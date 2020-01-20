My Chemical Romance Announce First UK Show In Eight Years Emily Brown

Get your eyeliner ready and prepare to resuscitate your inner emo, because My Chemical Romance have announced their first UK show in eight years.

Advert

Fans on this side of the pond have been eagerly awaiting the news since the band announced their reunion on Halloween last year – and now the time has finally come.

Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero and Mikey Way played their first comeback show at The Shrine in Los Angeles on December 20, 2019, six-and-a-half long years after their breakup, and they’re set to bring The Black Parade to the UK this summer.

MCR revealed the news in an intriguing video; check it out below:

Advert

The new clip, titled An Offering, showed a mysterious cloaked figure wearing a skull mask and wandering through a forest towards some sort of occult ceremony, where other cloaked figures were gathered around a pentagram painted on the ground.

As the masked person approached, they drew a dagger from their belt and stabbed it into the heart of the star. It was all very My Chemical Romance.

The video then cut to a black screen that revealed the band will be playing at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on June 20, 2020. That’s just five months away!

Gerard Way PA Images

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 24, at 9.30am, though they will be limited to four tickets per person.

Fans began speculating about the possibility of a UK show earlier this month, when the band shared a photo of the same hooded figure wearing a skull mask and captioned the post with a Union Jack emoji.

In a follow-up video, the Union Jack was glimpsed alongside a selection of symbols that dedicated fans deciphered to mean the word ‘June’ in the Theban alphabet. The teasers were all very cryptic, so fans were naturally delighted to finally be given some clear, definitive information.

Advert

Many took to social media to express their excitement for the long-awaited, highly-anticipated return:

As My Chemical Romance have only announced one new show, the tickets will no doubt be like gold dust as fans clamour to be part of their return to the UK. Tickets for the band’s initial comeback show in December sold out within minutes, and the Milton Keynes gig will likely be no different.

MCR appear to be making their way around the world, with gigs also planned in Australia, Japan and New Zealand, but hopefully they’ll be back for a lengthier tour in the UK soon!