New Film Claims Tupac Is Alive And Well In New Mexico

Nearly 25 years after Tupac Shakur was fatally shot, a new film is claiming that the rapper is alive and well.

The film, a dramatised documentary, claims the rapper is not only alive, but is actually leading a completely different life and is part of a Native American tribe in New Mexico.

2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC, makes reference to inside knowledge, body doubles, and great escapes throughout, disputing official reports that say Tupac died in hospital six days after he was shot in September 1996.

The documentary, made by filmmaker Rick Boss, claims the Thug 4 Life rapper was aware of the planned hit on him when he arrived in Las Vegas in September 1996.

This knowledge allowed him to plant a body double in Death Row Record label boss Suge Knight’s car, with Tupac still ending up in the University Medical Center (UMC) but eventually escaping, Boss told KTNV.

Confused? Me too. How exactly did the rapper still end up in hospital if he was replaced with a body double inside Knight’s car before the shooting?

Boss didn’t expand on these claims, instead continuing to say Tupac was apparently airlifted by a private helicopter to New Mexico, before being taken to live under the protection of the Navajo tribe – because authorities cannot enter tribal land without permission.

The filmmaker explained:

This movie is about Tupac actually escaping from University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico. Getting protection from the Navajo tribe. When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, they are going to block the airport. So you can’t travel out so the best way to escape is through helicopter, private helicopter to another state.

While most people might simply dismiss this as another wild conspiracy theory, Boss insists this isn’t the case, stating: ‘You can write a fiction. You can write a fiction story but this is not a fiction. This is facts through certain people I know.’

Boss said the Tupac’s family are ‘aware’ of the movie and are ‘okay with the title’. He added: ‘so that should tell you more or less what’s going on.’

2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC is still in production and is hoping for a quick release, although the film has not persuaded everyone – particularly Richard Garcia, the actor playing Tupac in the film.

The actor told KTNV Tupac is ‘gone but he lives on’, adding: ‘like his mother said, he lives on through all of us. Through our memories, through our hearts, through our tribute.’

I mean, if the lead actor isn’t convinced, I’m not sure how much weight the whole thing holds if I’m being completely honest with you.

Regardless, Boss said the film should be released early 2021.