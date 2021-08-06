New Kanye Jacket Made $7 Million Overnight, Still No Donda Though
The former CEO of Gap has revealed how well the Yeezy Gap Round Jacket sold in just one night.
In 2020, Kanye West signed a 10-year partnership with Gap. On the back of this new partnership, which is reportedly valued at up to $4.7 billion, shares of Gap increased by 42%. Yeezy x Gap will focus on elevated basics, including hoodies, joggers and T-shirts.
While it’s clear that the partnership has generated buzz, plenty have wondered how the first item to be sold has performed. According to Mickey Drexler, it’s been a great success, even if he doesn’t agree with the partnership.
In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance Live, Drexler said:
So, I know the jacket sold out. They did $7 million on the jacket overnight.
[Kanye] is a smart guy but he shouldn’t have done it. And I don’t think they should have done it, either.
While many will be pleased that the artist has had a successful venture, others are more focused on his musical output. The long-delayed and highly anticipated album DONDA has yet to surface despite the excitement from fans.
The artist promised that the album would be released on August 5, on the same day as a second listening party. However, the album is yet to see the light of day, and West has reportedly moved into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish work on the record.
Given the excitement surrounding the project and the success of his collaboration with Gap, it’s evident that the multi-platinum artist has several big releases this year.
