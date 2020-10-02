New Music Channel Launched That Only Plays Christmas Songs Mariah Carey/Wham!/YouTube

Let’s face it – this year has basically been one massive blur. So, if you haven’t checked your calendar lately, you might’ve missed the fact that Christmas is now right around the corner.

Summer – if you can even call it that – is officially done and dusted, and with very little to celebrate this autumn, people have flung themselves straight into the festivities. Who can blame them, we deserve a bit of cheer.

So, in keeping with the Chrimbo spirit, a new music channel, which exclusively plays Christmas tunes, has just launched.

Trace Xmas is set to provide a ‘24/7 Christmas soundtrack for the next three months,’ and can be found on Sky Channel 364.

It comes from existing channel Trace TV, which describes itself as ‘the first destination for the latest urban and afro-urban celebrity news, music, lifestyle, entertainment and culture.’

Now, Trace is on a ‘mission to make everyone’s home more magical while they stay home and stay safe.’

You can expect to find all the classics from Wham and Mariah Carey to some of the newer festive hits from Ariana Grande and Little Mix.

The channel will also feature ‘a sack load of festive content’ from celebs such as Anthony and Duncan from Blue, Tulisa, Ella Eyre, who will be picking their own favourite Christmas bangers.

Olivier Laouchez, Co-founder, Chairman & CEO, Trace TV, said in a statement:

It’s never too early to spread the Christmas joy, and we think even the most anti-Christmas grinches will be happy to see the festivities arrive early this year. It’s been a challenging year and so we wanted to reinvent our offering and bring the very best Yuletide content to homes across the UK.

I think it’s time for a mulled wine.

You can find Trace Xmas on Sky Channel 364.

