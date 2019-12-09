Nick Cannon Responds To Eminem Diss With Savage New Track

PA Images

Actor Nick Cannon has hit back at Eminem with a diss track of his own after the Rap God slammed him in a controversial verse.

Eminem and Cannon have a feud dating back to 2009, when the actor was married to singer Mariah Carey, who he has since split up with.

A decade on and the battle is still raging, as earlier this month the Detroit-based rapper hit out at Cannon on Fat Joe’s new album Family Ties, where Em features on the song Lord Above.

The rapper refers to his own past relationship with Carey and disses her ex-husband in the process, singing:

Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note. But that other dude’s whipped, that p*ssy got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do sh*t/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick/I should quit watchin’ news clips, yeah/My balls are too big, I should be talkin’ pool ‘Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I’m takin’ shots at you

The album was only released on Friday, December 6, but Cannon has been hard at work to get his own back at the 47-year-old.

This morning, December 9, the Wild N’ Out star released a song titled The Invitation, featuring Suge Knight and battle rappers Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips and Prince Eazy.

To avoid any discrepancy, the track came with artwork which reads: ‘Eminem – you are cordially invited by the Black Squad’.

Cannon doesn’t hold back as he slams Eminem’s family during the song, singing:

Call Kim, somebody get Hailey and that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby. Took a page out of Drake book, this might get a Grammy/We going back to back until you respond—on the family/My baby mama killed you off a decade ago/You still crying about it b*tch, now who really the h*e?

Eminem hasn’t yet responded to the track but if the years-long battle is anything to go by, I’m sure he’ll have something to say about it soon.

