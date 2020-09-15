Nick Cannon Says He’s Open to Ending Feud With Eminem

feud PA

Nick Cannon has stated that he would be open to finally ending his long-term feud with Eminem.

Speaking with rapper and actor Fat Joe over Instagram, Cannon expressed his desire to make amends with Em after years of rivalry, revealing that he’s looking forward to a time when they can both sit down together and talk things out.

Fat Joe showed complete support for this decade long beef being ended, even putting himself forward as a potential mediator between the pair.

When asked what the ‘beef’ was between them, Cannon told Fat Joe that he’s ‘always been an Eminem fan’, expressing admiration for his talent.

He also said he wasn’t sure what exactly happened with his ex wife Mariah Carey and Eminem, but dropped hints that she would be opening up about that time in her life in an upcoming memoir.

Stating that what had gone down between them was none of his business, Cannon explained that he hadn’t known that there was even a feud between Mariah and Eminem when he first became involved with her, admitting he had just been ‘excited to be dating Mariah Carey’.

Cannon went on to explain that Mariah had told him that the 8 Mile star had been ‘super disrespectful’ towards her, and he had felt the need to be protective of his wife.

Cannon added:

Then all of a sudden, dude came out with a crazy record, like blatantly just disrespecting, using terms that we don’t stand for.

He continued:

One day, hopefully, dude and I will get an opportunity to sit down, ’cause like I said, I do respect his ability.

In response to this, Fat Joe suggested he could be the one to schedule the meeting between the long-time rivals, making arrangements for them to sit down and actually have a proper conversation.

Cannon seemed pretty keen for this to happen, telling the 50-year-old Make It Rain rapper ‘If you can do it, man’.

He went on to reveal that he had already tried to talk with those close to Slim Shady in the past, but to no avail:

I been trying to get…I done talked to Royce [Royce Da 5’9″], we trying to really get it popping, ’cause I think at the end two men need to really have that conversation.

The feud dates back to over a decade ago, back when Eminem called out Cannon and Mariah Carey in 2009 track Bagpipes From Bagdad.

The beef was reignited in 2019, when Slim took shots at Cannon on Fat Joe track Lord Above. Nick then responded in kind with his own series of diss tracks.