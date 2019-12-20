Nick Cannon Uses Eminem’s Own Lyrics Against Him In Third Diss Track

PA

I’m not sure who threw Nick Cannon a boost bar, but the rapper has dropped a third diss track about Eminem and even used his own lyrics against him.

For those of you who haven’t been keeping up with the beef between the two rappers, Cannon initially dropped a diss track against the Detroit rapper earlier on this month following their decade long dislike for one another.

Eminem and Cannon’s feud dates back to 2009, when the actor was married to singer Mariah Carey, who he has since split up with.

The song, titled Canceled points to a rhyme made by Eminem prior to his fame, in which he states, among other things, that ‘black girls are dumb’.

In the song, Cannon says to ‘think about it’ and that Eminem has been ‘disrespecting our queens for years’. Canon also goes on to call him the ‘KKK of our generation’. Ouch.

You can listen to the full track here:

Not justifying Cannon’s comments, but 47-year-old Eminem actually reignited the feud after mentioning both Mariah Carey and Cannon in a song which was released on December 5.

The song Lord Above by Fat Joe and Dr Dre features Eminem.

In the song, he says:

Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note But that other dude’s whipped, that pussy got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick/I should quit watchin’ news clips, yeah/My balls are too big, I should be talkin’ pool ‘Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I’m takin’ shots at

Following the month of diss tracks by Cannon, the internet has had a lot to say about it – with many taking Eminem’s side.

One person said:

Another tweeter said:

Whether you’re team Cannon, or team Eminem, I think in the name of Christmas we should all just be friends. In the words of the strange, crying girl who ‘doesn’t even go here’ in Mean Girls, we should all bake a cake made of rainbows and smiles and all eat it, and be happy.

