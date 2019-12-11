Nick Cannon’s Second Diss Track Says ‘God Should’ve Taken Eminem’ Instead Of Juice WRLD

PA Images

After being put down by Eminem, Nick Cannon has risen from the dead with a fresh diss track – and this one invokes Juice WRLD.

The pair’s years-old beef reignited recently when the Real Slim Shady called out the actor on a new track with Fat Joe.

After some back-and-forth, the Rap God appeared to emerge victorious as #RIPNick began trending. Alas, he’s ready for round two, armed with another song.

Listen to Pray for Him below:

The Wild N’ Out star has followed up The Invitation with Pray for Him, also featuring the Black Squad – made up of battle rappers Charlie Clips, Hitman Holla, Conceited and Prince Eazy.

Prince Eazy takes the brutal line, singing:

I’m sick of all my homies keep dying/might puke, earl/God should’ve took Em and just let us keep Juice WRLD.

Juice WRLD died on Sunday, December 8, after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport – his cause of death has yet to be confirmed, although sources suspect it was connected to an overdose of Percocet pills.

Despite teasing that he wasn’t going to rap, Cannon eventually drops into the track over an instrumental of Jay Z’s Renegade (which featured Eminem), calling the rapper – real name Marshall Mathers – a white supremacist.

PA Images

Cannon sings:

And viewed in America as a motherf*cking drug addict/You’ll never be a legend (Marshall)/Em you should really start to stare at who’s in the mirror/Look at all the f*cking botox, bitch, I know you’re embarrassed. Fuck all the tricks and the gimmicks/You like the new white supremacist/Say the same f*ckin’ sentences/N*gga you ain’t no lyricist/Lam, blam, flam, flam, take xans and train xans/I bet you never thought the kill shot will come from the cannon, blaow/You used to be a renegade.

On Fat Joe’s new album Family Ties on the track Lord Above, Eminem took aim at Cannon’s relationship with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey (whom Mathers dated in 2009).

PA Images

Eminem raps:

I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/But that other dude’s whipped, that p*ssy got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped.

Cannon’s response touched on a number of things, from his ex-wife Kim Mathers and his daughter Hailie to an alleged video of him ‘sucking c*ck’. However, Eminem’s response put it to bed rather quickly.

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

Eminem tweeted:

U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck. I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!

Time will tell whether Eminem drops another track – let’s hope he does.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]