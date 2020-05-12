Nicki Minaj And Doja Cat Just Made Hip-Hop History PA Images

Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat have made hip-hop history by becoming the first-ever female rap collaboration to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Doja Cat’s track Say So was originally released on her album Hot Pink and became a favourite of TikTok users, many of who used it as a backing track to viral dance routines.

While many may recognise the track, it didn’t make its way to the top of the charts until Doja Cat got Minaj on board for a remix, which was released earlier this month.

The collaboration received a lot of attention and Minaj’s fans made a conscious effort to try and get the track to number one.

The song was trending on Twitter with the hashtag ‘Say So Remix Party’, and after reaching number six on the Billboard Hot 100 it finally jumped five places to achieve the top spot for the week of May 16.

Say So marks Minaj’s 109th entry on the Billboard Hot 100, but it is her first track to reach number one. The song is also Doja Cat’s first number one.

As well as being an individual achievement for both Minaj and Doja Cat, the song’s ranking marks the first time a female rap duo has ever topped the chart.

Minaj acknowledged the news with a post on Instagram in which she thanked everyone who had supported the song.

She wrote:

Can’t thank you guys enough for going so hard this past week to help us make history. I saw it all. You’ll never understand how much you uplift me with the overwhelming love & support you continue to show. I love you so much. Like so much. So much.

Minaj went on to praise Doja Cat, adding:

Dear @dojacat, thanks for trusting me with your baby. Hope I lived up to your expectations. You’re so extremely talented & so deserving of this moment.

The achievements didn’t stop there, as Minaj and Doja Cat were part of another history-making moment with the help of Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé, who collaborated on the song Savage.

Savage achieved the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, and with Minaj and Doja Cat at number one, the ranking marks the first time four black women have occupied the top two spots of the Billboard chart.

Megan celebrated the accomplishment on Twitter, writing:

I’m happy to be apart [sic] of the history that was made today.

Hopefully the female rap collaboration on Say So will be the first of many to make number one; congratulations!