Nicki Minaj And Husband Being Sued By Woman Who Made Rape Claims

PA/@nickiminaj/Instagram

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are being sued by a woman who alleges Petty attempted to rape her.

27 years ago, Kenneth Petty pleaded guilty to attempted rape and served four-and-a-half years in prison. His victim has now claimed that she has been persistently harassed by her attacker and his new partner Nicki Minaj. Now, the woman who was attacked by Petty reportedly intends to sue the couple.

Advert 10

According to a new lawsuit, in an attempt to convince the woman to revoke her story, Minaj reportedly offered money and bespoke messages to her 16-year-old daughter. Alongside this, the lawsuit filed to the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York states that there have been an ‘onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits’ from the couple.

PA Images

The messages reportedly began after Petty, aged 43, was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in California last year. Shortly after, Minaj offered to fly the woman to California to ‘help’ with her legal action. Following this, the accuser claims Minaj tried to get her to accept a statement that her publicist wrote, which would undo the claims of sexual assault in 1994, Sky News reports.

In response, the accuser claims to have told the musician, ‘I need you to know woman to woman that this happened’. This resulted in Petty and Minaj allegedly harassing the accuser and her family as well as offering $500,000 (USD) to revoke her claims. In addition, there is a claim that the woman was offered $20,000 in cash from Minaj, as well as the offer of a ‘happy birthday’ message from Minaj to the accuser’s daughter.

Advert 10

The lawsuit states that the woman has not been able to work since May 2020 as a result of Minaj and Petty’s actions, which have led to ‘severe depression, paranoia, constant moving, harassment and threats’.

She reportedly now lives in isolation in Florida, and is seeking unspecified damages. Neither Minaj nor Petty has responded to the lawsuit.