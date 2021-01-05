Nicki Minaj Being Sued More Than $200 Million For Allegedly Ripping Off Song PA Images/iaintnofnrapper/Instagram

Nicki Minaj is being sued for more than $200 million by another rapper over credits to her song Rich Sex.

The lawsuit, filed by Jawara Headley — better known by his stage name Brinx Billions — alleges that Minaj ‘ripped off’ a similar song he wrote in 2016 for her 2018 album, Queen.

Also named in the lawsuit are record labels Universal Music Group, Young Money and Cash Money.

Headley claims that he wrote specific lyrics in the song, such as ‘it ain’t such a thing as broke and handsome’.

Nicki Minaj retirement PA

Rich Sex was the first promotional single released for Queen. It charted at number 24 on the US Hip-Hop Billboard chart. Lil Wayne, the founder of Young Money, is also featured on the track.

Jawara Headley is also credited on the song, but claims he should be known as the sole author, creator, composer, writer and producer of the song.

He alleged that Minaj told him the song would be ‘extremely marketable and become a global hit’, TMZ reports.

Nicki Minaj Being Sued For More Than $200 Million For Allegedly Ripping Off Song nickiminaj/Instagram

Additionally, he claims ‘her song also has similar music, musical notes, musical arrangement, musical beats and musical rhythm’ to the one he wrote in 2016. Headley says he has known Minaj since 2007, when they met on MySpace.

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj shared images of her firstborn child for the first time, since giving birth in September 2020.

Images of her son, who she affectionately nicknamed Papa Bear, show the adorable baby in a range of different outfits, including a diamond chain and watch.

nickiminaj/Instagram

She also shared a touching statement about her experience of motherhood:

#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama… Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.

Messages of support have already poured in from other celebrities such as P Diddy, Bryson Tiller and Cassie.

Minaj shares her child with her husband Kenneth Petty, her childhood friend. She announced the couple had wed back in October 2019, after filing for a marriage licence in August that year.