Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence On Father’s Death After He Was Killed In Hit-And-Run

Nicki Minaj has broken her silence on the death of her father, three months after he was killed in a hit-and-run collision.

Charles Polevich, 70, was arrested back in February in connection with Robert Maraj’s death. The 64-year-old had been on foot in Mineola, Long Island, when he was hit by a vehicle, which didn’t fully stop after the collision.

While the rapper’s mother Carol Maraj has since filed a $150 million lawsuit against Polevich, the Starships artist hadn’t publicly spoken about her father’s death until now.

To mark the re-release of her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, Minaj wrote a letter for fans on her website on Friday, May 14. Between discussing her music, as well as watching The Crown and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, she briefly mentioned the loss of her father.

She wrote: ‘Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life. I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved and will be very missed.’

In a recent statement on Instagram, her lawyer Ben Crump, who’s also represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, wrote: ‘[Polevich] was not only irresponsible and negligent, but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help.’

He added: ‘Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death!’

Polevich surrendered himself to Nassau County police on February 17, before pleading not guilty to charges of leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence. He’s since been freed on bail. His attorney said he has a ‘tremendous amount of empathy for the family [and] the loss that they’ve suffered,’ Page Six reports.