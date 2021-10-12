Nicki Minaj Defends Jesy Nelson In Little Mix Blackfishing Drama With Explosive Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj/Instagram/Jesy Nelson/YouTube

Nicki Minaj has defended Jesy Nelson amid blackfishing allegations and drama with Little Mix.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall appeared to unfollow ex-member Nelson over the past weekend after she was accused of blackfishing in the music video for Boyz, her debut single featuring Minaj. However, Nelson may have blocked them.

Blackfishing is a term for when a white person seems to change how they look and act to appear Black; for example, some believe Nelson performs parts of her latest track with a ‘Blaccent’.

Last night, October 11, Nelson sat down with Minaj for an Instagram Live and discussed the drama with Pinnock’s allegedly leaked DMs, in which she accuses Nelson of blocking the girl band on social media and asked an influencer to make a video about her ‘being a blackfish instead’. It’s unclear whether these messages are real.

‘As soon as people can’t get a bag with you they seem to want to stop your bag. If I was rocking with you for 10 years and there was something so horrible about you… and then as soon as we part ways I was like texting [about] you… immediately that person has to wear a big red clown nose and clown boots,’ the Starships artist said.

‘Sweetheart, take them messages and shove them up your ass. Don’t come out to try and ruin anyone, let her enjoy this time. Print them text messages out, buss that ass open and shove it up your motherf*cking ass.’

Commenting directly on the blackfishing criticism, Minaj continued, ‘It’s a lot of women out here in the United States that tan, get bigger lips, get all types of sh*t done to themselves. I wear blonde hair straight down to my feet, contacts, whatever… as long as you’re not hurting nobody or speaking negatively about someone’s race you should be able to wear whatever you want to.

‘What we won’t have is someone texting and telling influencers to talk badly about this girl, I know singers that tan a lot. It’s their f*cking business, it’s their f*cking right. It’s different when someone comes out and pretends to be Black.’

Nelson echoed her previous assurances that she didn’t mean to offend anyone with Boyz, nor did she intend to blackfish. ‘I just want to say my intention was never meant to offend people of colour with this song,’ she said.

‘I just wanted to celebrate that, that era of music because it’s what I love. Genuinely it actually does really hurt me that I may have offended people and hurt people’s feelings just by celebrating something I love.’