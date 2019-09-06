Nicki Minaj Has Already U-Turned On Her Retirement

PA

Nicki Minaj fans were left thoroughly rattled after their idol announced her retirement plans from the music business to focus on having a family.

However, everyone can – tentatively – relax a little bit. It really doesn’t look like the 36-year-old rapper will be swapping her microphone for knitting needles any time soon, and we definitely have’t seen the last of her.

Mere hours after informing the world of her retirement fans, Minaj has made somewhat of a U-turn, much to the relief of her panicked fanbase.

PA

The retirement saga began on September 5, with Minaj making the following grave statement over Twitter:

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [x] in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.

Minaj is engaged to Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, 41, with the celeb couple having reportedly acquired a marriage licence in June.

Nicki Minaj/Twitter

These cosy family plans didn’t sit too well with Minaj’s many followers, who couldn’t bear the thought of the multi Grammy award winner leaving music behind for a life of smelly nappies and Peppa Pig.

For many, this news was just too much to bear, and Twitter was abruptly awash with the ceaselessly flowing tears of The Barbz.

One agonised person blubbed:

It destroys me from the inside. I really wanted to believe it was a joke but apparently not. Nicki, thanks for being the air I breathe and make me happy everyday. I love you unconditionally you being happy I’m also be happy today and always. I love u mother.

Another bawled:

Can u please just address this retirement thing. You e [sic] never left us so hurt your entire career. We’re just hurting Nicki :( it’s US it’s the barbz plz…

Getty

Realising how deeply she’d wounded her loyal subjects, Queen Nicki once again graced Twitter with another announcement; this time opting for a far less final tone.

Admitting her previous tweet had been a tad ‘abrupt & insensitive’, Minaj appeared to soften her stance a little:

I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe.

Getty

This latest update has led fans to speculate Nicki isn’t actually actually planning on handing in her P45, and you can practically hear the collective sigh of relief. So what exactly is going on?

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]