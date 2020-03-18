Nicki Minaj Just Became Richest Female Rapper In History PA

Nicki Minaj has just made history by becoming the first-ever female rapper to amass a net worth of $100 million.

This means the 37-year-old star is officially the richest female rapper ever, with her wealth surpassing the likes of Eve and M.I.A by some distance.

This phenomenal achievement was announced over Twitter by Minaj’s record label, Young Money. Minaj herself has yet to personally remark upon her multi-millionaire milestone, but if it was me, I’d definitely be treating myself a bit.

As per a ranking compiled by Wealthy Gorilla, Minaj’s vast fortune greatly surpasses that of Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott, who are second and third respectively.

Queen Latifah is reportedly worth a cool $60 million, while Missy Elliott is worth $50 million. Although these are staggering sums by any stretch of the imagination, Minaj’s bank balance makes these figures modest by comparison.

The fourth-richest female rapper is Lil’ Kim ($18 million), followed by Sandra Denton ($15 million), Cheryl James ($14 million), and M.I.A. ($14 million).

DJ Spinderella ($10 million), Eve ($10 million) and MC Lyte ($8 million) came in at eighth, ninth and tenth place respectively, with Cardi B ($8 million) just missing out on a top 10 spot in eleventh place.

Nicki Minaj wearing blue dress Getty

Although we’re discussing enormous wads of cash here, the wealth among female rappers doesn’t even compare when you take a glance at some of the male artists working in the industry.

To offer some perspective, as per Wealthy Gorilla, Jay-Z is currently the richest rapper on Earth, with a mind-boggling net worth of $1 billion.

The second and third most well-heeled rappers on the planet are P Diddy ($855 million) and Dr. Dre ($820 million), followed by Russell Simmons ($340 million) and Kanye West ($250 million).

It isn’t until we get to sixteenth place that we start to see the same figures as we do on the female list, with Birdman having amassed a comparatively modest $100 million.

As with many sectors, there is a notably large gender pay gap within the music industry, and in 2019, Music Business Worldwide revealed what three major labels are paying men compared to women in the UK.

Universal, Sony and Warner’s UK companies were found to have an average gender pay gap of 29.6%, with 20.9% recorded at Sony, 29.1% at Universal and 38.7% at Warner.

Many congratulations to Nicki Minaj on this glass ceiling-smashing achievement. However, that there is still such a disparity within a supposedly glamorous and diverse industry certainly gives pause for thought.