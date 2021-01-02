Nicki Minaj Shares First Photos Of Son ‘Papa Bear’ Three Months After Giving Birth
Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first son in October but has waited to show images of her child, who she affectionately calls Papa Bear.
Minaj shares her child with her husband Kenneth Petty. Alongside the images of the kid in some designer brands, a gold chain and a hefty watch, there was also a statement about her experience of motherhood.
Check out Minaj’s New Year Instagram post below:
Many have already responded to the social media post with support and praise for Minaj’s newfound motherhood. The messages of support came from fellow musicians like Diddy, Young M.A and Nana Fofie as well as thousands of her fans.
Minaj wrote:
#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama… Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.
Given that the star took her time before sharing images of her child, and hinted at posting images over the last three months, many fans will be glad to finally see the cute pictures of the baby.
