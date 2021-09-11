unilad
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Pleads Guilty To Failing To Register As Sex Offender In California

by : Cameron Frew on : 11 Sep 2021 11:46
Nicki Minaj's Husband Pleads Guilty To Failing To Register As Sex Offender In CaliforniaNicki Minaj/Instagram

Nicki Minaj’s husband has entered a guilty plea for failing to register as a sex offender in California. 

Kenneth Petty pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing on Thursday, September 9, with the US District Court for the Central District of California. He was arrested in March last year, initially pleading not guilty and posting $100,000 bail.

The 43-year-old earlier registered level two offender in the state of New York, meaning he’s considered a ‘moderate risk of repeat offence’, but failed to do so on the west coast, where he’s based.

Petty faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release, PEOPLE reports. His sentencing has been scheduled for January 24 next year.

Petty was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995, and was sentenced to 18-54 months. He ended up serving four years in prison and was then required to register as a sex offender in New York.

He reportedly sued New York and its Criminal Justice Services division last year, demanding his name be removed from the offender registry as he hadn’t been able to appeal his sex offender status, TMZ reports.

Jennifer Hough, his alleged rape victim, filed a lawsuit against both him and the Starships artist with allegations of the couple trying to force her to recant her previous accusations. Petty and Minaj were also accused of ‘intentional infliction of emotional distress’ and offering Hough up to $500,000 to withdraw her allegations.

‘If I lie now and say that I lied then, you know what that does? Do you know what that’s going to say to my two little girls, or even my sons?’ she told The New York Times.

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Music, Nicki Minaj, no-article-matching, Rape

