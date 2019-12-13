Nicki Minaj’s Juice WRLD Story Proves He Was One Of The Kindest Guys In Rap

Billboard/Facebook/PA

Nicki Minaj took to the stage at the Billboard Women in Music ceremony last night, December 12, to accept the inaugural Game Changer award, but she didn’t want the night to be about her.

Instead, the rapper used her platform to pay tribute to Juice WRLD, who died at the tender age of 21 on Sunday, December 8, after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport in Chicago.

Minaj told the story of when she was touring with the late rapper and he comforted her backstage, despite being completely inexperienced by comparison.

Nicki Minaj Accepts Game Changer Award | Women In Music 2019 Nicki Minaj paid tribute to Juice Wrld while accepting the Game-Changer award at Billboard 2019 Women in Music. Posted by Billboard on Thursday, December 12, 2019

‘He held my hand and told me to stay calm and pray,’ she recalled. ‘I was shocked that he told me that, but right there in that moment, I did feel calm and wondered, “Hm, what am I actually worried about?”’

The Starships rapper described the young talent as a ‘kindred spirit’ who cared deeply about those close to him and about the music he made, before going on to say she regretted not doing ‘something to help’.

‘I know this is a Women in Music night, and I’m honored to be in the presence of all these women,’ she continued. ‘But it doesn’t feel comfortable to talk about me when someone so important to our culture died.’

PA

Minaj spoke about drugs and how so many people in the industry suffer from addiction:

It’s important not to pass judgement so people aren’t ashamed to speak out and ask for help. I just came here tonight to ask people to be a little more forgiving and understanding, especially with entertainers. We can’t have a bad day.

The songstress finished her heartfelt speech by telling the audience, which was of course full of female entertainers, that they should be ‘allowed to be human’ and feel however they want.

She said:

I just wanted to encourage everyone to talk about whatever it is they need to talk about, and be honest and open and get help.

Billboard/Facebook

Juice WRLD’s death has hit the rap community hard, as fans look back at his lyrics which are now believed to have been a cry for help.

The 21-year-old rapped about the death of his fellow musicians Lil Peep, 21, and XXXTentacion, 20, writing: ‘What’s the 27 club? We ain’t making it past 21.’ And adding: ‘They tell me I’mma be a legend / don’t want that title now / ’Cause all the legends seem to die out.’

Rest in peace, Juice WRLD.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.