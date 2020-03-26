Nine Inch Nails Just Dropped Two Surprise Albums For Free PA Images

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new self-isolation playlist then look no further because Nine Inch Nails just dropped not one, but two surprise albums.

Advert

It might already be the best news you’ve heard this week, but it’s about to get even better because the albums won’t cost you a penny.

The surprise release is the perfect solution to any boredom you might be experiencing as a result of being urged to stay indoors, and the band has really stepped up by providing a total of 23 new tracks spread over two albums, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts.

While I’m sure the wealth of content has been months in the making, it seems the band really knew we’d be in need of long-lasting entertainment because most of the songs break the five-minute mark, and many even last for more than 10 minutes, meaning you could easily while away a good portion of the day listening to the ambient playlist.

Advert

The records can both be accessed and downloaded for free from the band’s website, so there’s really no excuse not to give them a listen. You might even be able to convert a few housemates into new fans.

Trent Reznor took to Twitter to announce the release, writing:

Anybody out there? New Nine Inch Nails out now. Ghosts V – VI. Hours and hours of music. Free. Some of it kind of happy, some not so much.

Though not all of the music is happy, I’ve no doubt fans will still be overjoyed to listen to the new tracks. Stick the albums on repeat and you’ll be sorted for weeks.