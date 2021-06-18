Nipsey Hussle To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

PA Images

Nipsey Hussle is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, two years after he passed away.

The late rapper is one of 38 celebrities announced as part of the Walk of Fame Class of 2022, and one of two to be awarded a star posthumously, with Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher also on the list of honourees.

Advert 10

Since his death aged just 33 in March 2019, Nipsey has been the recipient of a whole host of posthumous accolades, including the BET Humanitarian Award and two Grammy wins, and will now join the likes of Diddy, Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg on the Walk of Fame. The rapper is survived by his girlfriend, Lauren London, and two children.

PA Images

Each year the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame selection committee whittles down a list of deserving celebrities to award a few dozen stars their very own spot on the iconic walk down Hollywood Boulevard, with recipients awarded for contributions to motion pictures, television, music, radio, live performance and sports entertainment.

It’s a tough selection process, but incredibly Nipsey is set to become only the 10th rapper ever to be honoured with a star, with iconic names like Jay-Z and Eminem still yet to be recognised by the committee. Indeed, several of the rappers who have been awarded a star were honoured jointly for their work in music and film, such as Queen Latifah and Ice Cube, both of whom transitioned into successful acting careers after getting their start in hip hop in the late 1980s.

Advert 10

PA Images

Nipsey himself is being honoured solely for his contributions to music, although he did have at least one starring film role in the widely panned Caged Animal, and most recently made a cameo appearance as himself in an episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

As well as Nipsey and Carrie Fisher, who finally joins co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford with her own star on the walk four years after her death in 2016, other celebrities announced as part of this year’s class include Michael B. Jordan, Macaulay Culkin, Ewan McGregor, Jason Momoa, Ricky Gervais, Bob Odenkirk, Avril Lavigne, Michael Strahan and James Hong, who was announced on the list of honourees after Daniel Dae Kim launched a GoFundMe campaign to get the actor, who Variety reports has 672 film credits to his name, his own star.