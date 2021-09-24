Nirvana Baby Begs For Album Cover Request To Be Listened To On Nevermind’s 30th Anniversary

Alamy

Spencer Elden, the baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind cover, wants the band to heed his request ahead of its 30th anniversary.

News of the 30-year-old’s lawsuit against the two surviving members of the band emerged in August, accusing them of ‘commercial child sexual exploitation of him from while he was a minor to the present day… defendants knowingly produced, possessed and advertised commercial child pornography depicting Spencer’.

According to the legal documents, Elden believes he was ‘forced to engage in commercial sexual acts while under the age of 18 years old’ and the photo represents a ‘sex trafficking venture’.

In 2016, Elden recreated the cover for Nevermind‘s 25th anniversary. ‘I said to the photographer, ‘Let’s do it naked.’ But he thought that would be weird, so I wore my swim shorts,’ he previously told the New York Post. However, that same year, he told GQ Australia he’d become ‘p*ssed off’ with it, saying it was actually ‘f*cked up’.

Ahead of the album’s 30th anniversary, Nirvana is releasing a deluxe reissue with exclusive tracks and never-before-seen photos. Elden wants the band to listen to his concerns over the photo, TMZ reports.

His attorney Maggie Mabie told the outlet she’s demanding the image be redacted from future covers and reissues, telling Universal it’s time to ‘end this child exploitation and violation of privacy’. According to Mabie, Elden prepares himself for ‘public scorn and ridicule’ every time an anniversary for Nevermind comes around.

In the lawsuit, Elden alleges his ‘true identity and legal name are forever tied to the commercial sexual exploitation he experienced as a minor which has been distributed and sold worldwide from the time he was a baby to the present day’, BBC News reports.

He’s seeking at least $150,000 in damages from each of the 15 defendants, including Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, Courtney Love, the managers of Kurt Cobain’s estate, and photographer Kirk Weddle.

