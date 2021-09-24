Nirvana Ignore Plea To Change Album Cover With Defiant Anniversary Post

Alamy/Universal

Nirvana have shared an image of their iconic Nevermind album cover despite facing a lawsuit from the baby it features.

The album was released by the band in 1991, and features songs such as Smells Like Teen Spirit, Come As You Are, and Lithium.

Spencer Elden, now 30, was the baby to feature on the album cover, and recently filed a lawsuit suing the band for alleged child pornography.

Elden has claimed that neither he nor his guardians consented to his image being used for the album and that the cover violates federal child pornography laws.

Part of the lawsuit reads, as per Pitchfork:

The permanent harm [Elden] has proximately suffered includes but is not limited to extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations, interference with his normal development and educational progress, lifelong loss of income earning capacity, loss of past and future wages, past and future expenses for medical and psychological treatment, loss of enjoyment of life, and other losses to be described and proven at trial of this matter.

Nirvana‘s surviving members and Kurt Cobain’s estate are being sued for damages. Cobain took his own life in 1994 at the age of 27.

The suit also names photographer Kirk Weddle, and the label behind the album’s release.

Elden is seeking damages, attorney fees, an injunction to prohibit all parties ‘from continuing to engage in the unlawful acts and practices described herein’, as well as trial by jury.

Despite the lawsuit it’s facing, Nirvana still paid tribute to Nevermind in the wake of the album’s 30th anniversary.

Sharing the photograph on their Facebook page that’s followed by 26 million people, the band wrote, ‘Released September 24, 1991.’

Posted just an hour ago at the time of writing, the picture has already generated a whopping 142,000 likes and almost 5,000 comments.

One Nirvana fan wrote, ‘What an epic album! I remember the first time listening to it, so iconic!’

Another person said, ‘Such a pivotal album/time for me and many others! Loved them, and still do. RIP Kurt,’ as a third person commented, ‘One of the best albums ever! I was in high school at the time, and it seems that literally overnight, we became grunge rockers. Happy Anniversary.’

Meanwhile, others addressed the controversial album cover. One Facebooker said, ‘Great songs, terrible pornographic picture. Doesn’t matter if parents have consent or not. That’s a naked child for the world to see. Everyone including his parents should be sued. Great music though.’

