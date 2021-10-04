unilad
Advert

Nirvana’s Dave Grohl Responds To Nevermind Baby Lawsuit

by : Cameron Frew on : 04 Oct 2021 08:45
Nirvana’s Dave Grohl Respond’s To Nevermind Baby LawsuitAlamy

Dave Grohl has responded to the lawsuit from Spencer Elden, the baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind cover.

The 30-year-old has sued Grohl and Krist Novoselic, among others, accusing them of ‘commercial child sexual exploitation of him from while he was a minor to the present day’, alleging they ‘knowingly produced, possessed and advertised commercial child pornography depicting Spencer’.

Advert

Elden’s claims have been highly publicised, due in part to how iconic the album cover is, but also because he recreated it for Nevermind‘s 25th anniversary back in 2016. He’s since U-turned on it, describing it as ‘f*cked up’.

Dave Grohl. (Alamy)Alamy

Grohl recently spoke to The Sunday Times Magazine about the lawsuit and ideas on how the cover could be changed for subsequent reissues. Nirvana’s original image is being used for the 30th-anniversary release.

‘I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover but we’ll see what happens. We’ll let you know. I’m sure we’ll come up with something good,’ the Foo Fighters frontman said.

Advert

Commenting on the litigation more widely, Grohl said, ‘I think that there’s much more to look forward to and much more to life than getting bogged down in those kinds of things. And, fortunately, I don’t have to do the paperwork.’

Nirvana has used the original Nevermind cover for the 30th anniversary. (Nirvana/Facebook)Nirvana/Facebook

Elden alleges he was ‘forced to engage in commercial sexual acts while under the age of 18 years old’ and the photo represents a ‘sex trafficking venture’. While he once said the cover had ‘always been a positive thing and opened doors’, his lawyer Maggie Mabie said Elden prepares for ‘public scorn and ridicule’ with every anniversary reissue.

He’s seeking at least $150,000 in damages from Grohl and Novoselic, as well as Courtney Love, the managers of Kurt Cobain’s estate and photographer Kirk Weddle.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Father Campaigns For Period Pain To Be Listed As Legitimate Reason To Miss School
News

Father Campaigns For Period Pain To Be Listed As Legitimate Reason To Miss School

Netflix Sued After Traffic Surge From ‘Squid Game’
Film and TV

Netflix Sued After Traffic Surge From ‘Squid Game’

China Bans Gay Relationships In Video Games
News

China Bans Gay Relationships In Video Games

The Hilarious Moment US Senator Misunderstands What ‘Finsta’ Means
Technology

The Hilarious Moment US Senator Misunderstands What ‘Finsta’ Means

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Music, Dave Grohl, Nirvana, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

The Sunday Times Magazine

  1. The Sunday Times Magazine

    Dave Grohl: confessions of a rock god

 