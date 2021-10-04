Nirvana’s Dave Grohl Responds To Nevermind Baby Lawsuit

Alamy

Dave Grohl has responded to the lawsuit from Spencer Elden, the baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind cover.

The 30-year-old has sued Grohl and Krist Novoselic, among others, accusing them of ‘commercial child sexual exploitation of him from while he was a minor to the present day’, alleging they ‘knowingly produced, possessed and advertised commercial child pornography depicting Spencer’.

Elden’s claims have been highly publicised, due in part to how iconic the album cover is, but also because he recreated it for Nevermind‘s 25th anniversary back in 2016. He’s since U-turned on it, describing it as ‘f*cked up’.

Grohl recently spoke to The Sunday Times Magazine about the lawsuit and ideas on how the cover could be changed for subsequent reissues. Nirvana’s original image is being used for the 30th-anniversary release.

‘I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover but we’ll see what happens. We’ll let you know. I’m sure we’ll come up with something good,’ the Foo Fighters frontman said.

Commenting on the litigation more widely, Grohl said, ‘I think that there’s much more to look forward to and much more to life than getting bogged down in those kinds of things. And, fortunately, I don’t have to do the paperwork.’

Elden alleges he was ‘forced to engage in commercial sexual acts while under the age of 18 years old’ and the photo represents a ‘sex trafficking venture’. While he once said the cover had ‘always been a positive thing and opened doors’, his lawyer Maggie Mabie said Elden prepares for ‘public scorn and ridicule’ with every anniversary reissue.

He’s seeking at least $150,000 in damages from Grohl and Novoselic, as well as Courtney Love, the managers of Kurt Cobain’s estate and photographer Kirk Weddle.

