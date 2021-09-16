No One Showed Up To Lil Nas X’s Baby Shower In Teaser Video

@LilNasX/Twitter

Lil Nas X has unveiled a teaser video showing that no one turned up to a baby shower he held.

Having just wowed the public with his three different golden looks at the Met Gala 2021, Lil Nas X, real name, Montero Lamar Hill, has taken to Twitter to release a teaser video for his new album.

Advert 10

Wearing a fake pregnancy bump, which has previously sparked controversy due to some finding his actions transphobic, the American rapper and singer-songwriter has released a 50-second clip showing him at a baby shower which ‘no one showed up’ to in a teaser for the upcoming Montero.

PA

In the video, captioned: ‘spent hours setting up for my baby shower and no one showed up :( ‘, the star can be seen coming through a door into a garden, blindfolded. When he removes the blindfold, he looks around to see a baby shower but no one else in attendance.

As the music plays, Lil Nas X can be seen looking at the empty chairs, cake table adorned with a tablecloth reading ‘Montero’ and butterfly cakes and presents from the likes of Megan, Elton, Jack, Doja and Miley.

Advert 10

The end of the video sees the camera zoom in on a card on the table which reads song titles such as Call Me By Your Name, Sun Goes Down, Industry Baby and That’s What I Want, before the camera pans in on Lil Nas X’s robe.

The post has since amassed over 1.2 million views, 99,800 likes, 10,700 retweets and 1,200 comments, with other Twitter users taking to the platform to debate the teaser trailer. One said: ‘WHATS THE SONG THAT IS PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND?’

Another commented:

Advert 10

Please tell me the gifts are from people you’re collaborating with bc if you do a song with Doja Cat I’ll explode.

A third wrote: ‘Okay but we all would’ve come but we didn’t get an invite so like.’

Montero the debut album is set to drop tomorrow, September 17.

Advert 10