unilad
Advert

No One Showed Up To Lil Nas X’s Baby Shower In Teaser Video

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 16 Sep 2021 09:30
No One Showed Up To Lil Nas X's Baby Shower In Teaser Video@LilNasX/Twitter

Lil Nas X has unveiled a teaser video showing that no one turned up to a baby shower he held. 

Having just wowed the public with his three different golden looks at the Met Gala 2021, Lil Nas X, real name, Montero Lamar Hill, has taken to Twitter to release a teaser video for his new album.

Advert

Wearing a fake pregnancy bump, which has previously sparked controversy due to some finding his actions transphobic, the American rapper and singer-songwriter has released a 50-second clip showing him at a baby shower which ‘no one showed up’ to in a teaser for the upcoming Montero.

Lil Nas X (PA)PA

In the video, captioned: ‘spent hours setting up for my baby shower and no one showed up :( ‘, the star can be seen coming through a door into a garden, blindfolded. When he removes the blindfold, he looks around to see a baby shower but no one else in attendance.

As the music plays, Lil Nas X can be seen looking at the empty chairs, cake table adorned with a tablecloth reading ‘Montero’ and butterfly cakes and presents from the likes of Megan, Elton, Jack, Doja and Miley.

Advert

The end of the video sees the camera zoom in on a card on the table which reads song titles such as Call Me By Your Name, Sun Goes Down, Industry Baby and That’s What I Want, before the camera pans in on Lil Nas X’s robe.

The post has since amassed over 1.2 million views, 99,800 likes, 10,700 retweets and 1,200 comments, with other Twitter users taking to the platform to debate the teaser trailer. One said: ‘WHATS THE SONG THAT IS PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND?’

Another commented: 

Advert

Please tell me the gifts are from people you’re collaborating with bc if you do a song with Doja Cat I’ll explode.

A third wrote: ‘Okay but we all would’ve come but we didn’t get an invite so like.’

Montero the debut album is set to drop tomorrow, September 17. 

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Pre-Trial Hearing For Sex Assault Claim Against Prince Andrew To Be Held Today
News

Pre-Trial Hearing For Sex Assault Claim Against Prince Andrew To Be Held Today

Investigation After Letter From Parliament Containing Ecstasy Was Sent To Prisoner
News

Investigation After Letter From Parliament Containing Ecstasy Was Sent To Prisoner

Jackass’ Steve-O Reveals The Extreme Stunts Which Were Too Shocking To Air
Film and TV

Jackass’ Steve-O Reveals The Extreme Stunts Which Were Too Shocking To Air

Charity Shop Worker Reveals The Strangest Donations She Receives Including Used Condoms
Life

Charity Shop Worker Reveals The Strangest Donations She Receives Including Used Condoms

Topics: Music, Baby Shower, LilNasX

Credits

@LilNasX/ Twitter

  1. @LilNasX/ Twitter

    spent hours setting up for my baby shower and no one showed up :(

 