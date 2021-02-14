Offset Gives Cardi B $20,500 Gold Bird Cage Handbag For Valentine’s Day

iamcardib/Instagram

Offset gave Cardi B a ‘gold birdcage handbag’ worth $20,500 for Valentine’s Day. Ah, rich people things.

The WAP artist brewed up a bit of debate ahead of the romantic day, arguing that men should receive less expensive gifts than their female partners. Her example: if you got your girlfriend flowers, she should get you grass in return.

Offset certainly pulled out all the stops for Valentine’s Day, money-wise. He got her a luxury gold handbag that looks like a birdcage, leaving fans a bit confused over why you’d want such a thing.

The rapper posted the gift to Instagram, writing, ‘Wow Thank you baby @offsetyrn. You always getting me something different. Love & appreciate you.’

In her packed Instagram story, you can check out their romantic getaway. In one clip, she says she’s in trouble with Offset, but it was clearly quickly sorted going by the rest of the posts.

Cardi B’s followers were quite perplexed over the birdcage – actually a Chanel diamond handbag – with one user writing, ‘I’m too poor to even know what that is but it’s cute.’

iamcardib/Instagram

Another user wrote, ‘Next time that they argue she’s going to tell him how stupid this gift was.’ A third commented, ‘Not me thinking birds were finna fly out.’ A fourth wrote, ‘He kept the price tag on the gift? Money can’t buy class!! Lol.’

Others have been more critical, with one writing, ‘So Cardi B wanna be on Instagram showing us her Valentines day Present which is basically a birdcage then makes a point of showing the 20k price tag.. I MEAN. This is what’s wrong with the world today.. so much excess wealth yet others can’t afford to pay rent in a pandemic.’

After Cardi B’s claims over the ‘balance’ of gift-giving on Valentine’s Day, we’re still waiting to find out what she got Offset.