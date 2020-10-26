Offset Removed From His Car By Police And Detained During Instagram Live

offsetyrn/Instagram

Offset filmed himself being removed from his car and detained by police during a Trump rally.

On Saturday, October 23, the Migos rapper was driving through Beverly Hills as Trump supporters marched around the streets.

Advert

Shortly after Cardi B, his wife, posted footage to her social media of the rally, Offset – real name Kiari Cephus – was detained by police during his Instagram Live broadcast.

You can see Offset’s video below:

In the video, a female police officer tells the Ric Flair Drip artist, ‘We were told that you guys were waving guns at people.’ The rapper tries to tell her that he’s famous and therefore has fans tailing behind his car, saying, ‘[I’m] a celebrity, you know who I am, I’m Offset from the Migos, they were fans that’s why they were following me, bro.’

Advert

She urges that has nothing to do with why he was stopped, reverting back to the claim he’d been waving guns. Offset then says, ‘You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?’

He continues, ‘You told me to put my hands up, I’m not doing that, there’s 25,000 people on my live. You’re going to get sued publicly.’

A male officer then proceeds to reach inside the vehicle, with Offset saying, ‘That’s not legal, you can’t do that, you can’t just open my door… you can’t just open my door like that, it’s illegal. I’m going to sue the sh*t outta y’all.’

Advert

Soon after, the officers open the door and pull him out of the vehicle. Shortly before the video cuts off, the rapper says, ‘What is you grabbing my f*cking wrist for?’

He was shortly placed in handcuffs, later seen standing against a wall with his hands in his pockets as he spoke to officers. Beverly Hills Police has since confirmed Offset was released without any charges. He’s yet to comment on the incident further.

As reported by TMZ, Cardi B’s cousin Marcelo Almanzar, 20, was taken into police custody after police ‘received information from a passerby of a subject who pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him; in the area of South Santa Monica Blvd and N. Beverly Drive’.

Advert

The police statement, as per Variety, continued, ‘The passerby provided a license plate to the vehicle, and the vehicle was stopped by patrol units a short distance away. After the on scene investigation, the passenger in the vehicle was arrested. The victim of the crime did not desire to press charges for the pointing of the weapon.’

He’s been charged with carrying a concealed weapon as well as carrying a loaded gun in public, with bail reportedly set at $35,000.