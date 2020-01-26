P Diddy Says Black Music Has Never Been Respected By The Grammys

So right now, with this current situation, it’s not a revelation. This thing been going on — not just in music, but in film, sports, around the world. And for years we’ve allowed institutions that have never had our best interests at heart to judge us — and that stops right now.

I’m officially starting the clock: you’ve got 365 days to get this shit together. We need the artists to take back control, we need transparency, we need diversity. This is the room that has the power to [force] the change that needs to be made. They have to make the changes for us: They’re a non-profit organization that is supposed to protect the welfare of the musical community. That’s what is says on the mission statement: they work for us.

It’s going to take all of us to get this done. I’m here for the artists, so sign me up.