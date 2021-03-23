unilad
Parklife Festival 2021 Line-Up Drops

by : Cameron Frew on : 23 Mar 2021 18:00
Parklife Festival 2021 Line-Up Drops PA Images/Pexels

After a two-year absence, Parklife 2021 is returning to Manchester with a lineup that’s ‘one of the greatest in the festival’s history’. 

As one has probably already assumed, the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with attendees deprived of a weekend of music featuring the likes of Tyler the Creator, Charli XCX, Khalid and Lewis Capaldi.

However, with the UK approaching looser restrictions and, all being well, freedom later this year, Parklife is plotting its comeback with a killer line-up of must-see artists and dancefloor greats.

Parklife Festival 2021 Line-Up DropsParklife

Among those descending on Heaton Park on the weekend of September 11-12, Mercury Prize and BRIT Award-winning artist Dave will headline the Saturday night.

Megan Thee Stallion will also make her Parklife debut, performing alongside Skepta, DaBaby, Disclosure, Young Thug, Burna Boy, AJ Tracey, Mabel, slowthai, Nines, Mist, Earl Sweatshirt, KSI, Little Simz, Celeste, Becky Hill, PA Salieu and Princess Nokia.

Of course, that’s not everybody. Throughout the weekend, Jamie XX, Bicep (Live), Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Kaytranada and The Blessed Madonna will be on-stage, as well as Annie Mac, Camelphat, Honey Dijon, Artwork, Jamie Jones, Jayda G, Skream and Jon Hopkins.

Parklife Festival 2021 Line-Up DropsParklife

Then you also have the likes of Pendulum Trinity, Carl Cox, Andy C, Eric Prydz, Jax Jones, Adam Beyer (Presents Drumcode), Sub Focus, Wilkinson and many more.

If you signed up in advance, presale tickets for Parklife will be available to buy on Wednesday, March 24, from 10.00am. With more than 250,000 people already interested, it’s the first time the festival has ever had to close registrations. Subject to demand, final tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 25, also from 10.00am.

While it’s understandable to be nervous about booking tickets right now, Parklife’s co-founder Sacha Lord is ‘confident’ in the festival’s September dates.

Parklife Festival 2021 Line-Up DropsParklife

Lord told NME: ‘The vaccination roll-out has been incredible and hats off to all our scientists and NHS volunteers. For once, we can say that we have got something that’s world-beating. It’s phenomenal and we’ve got leading scientists saying they’re confident that everyone will have had their second vaccine by July.’

As for any COVID-related rules, Lord said: ‘We’re not considering operating with social distancing – I personally don’t like these socially distanced events. I think to go to a proper gig or a proper rave you need to be shoulder-to-shoulder in a hot sweaty environment. You cannot create that atmosphere at a socially distanced event.’

Parklife 2021 will take place on September 11-12 at Heaton Park, Manchester. Tickets will be available here. 

