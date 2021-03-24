Parklife Festival Cancels Competition Winner’s Tickets After He Tries Scalping Them For £350 Each
Parklife Festival has cancelled a competition winner’s tickets after he publicly announced that he would be trying to scalp them for £350 each.
Announcing himself as the lucky winner of some Parklife tickets for himself and some mates, a Twitter user by the name of Hamish Wigley-Smith blew his chances after trying to flog three weekend tickets for sale £350 apiece.
When others called him out for his behaviour – remarking that the original tickets only cost £150 each – Hamish shrugged that it was just a case of ‘supply and demand’, arguing, ‘Na I won tickets for me and my pals so why wouldn’t I sell them?’
Unfortunately for Hamish, the official Parklife Twitter account quickly cottoned on to what he was up to, retweeting his attempts at scalping with the message:
Lol. Your tickets have just been cancelled pal.
Many people have applauded Parklife for taking a firm stance against this sort of unfair behaviour, particularly at a time when many of us are excited to get out and finally hear some live music.
Some have even encouraged Parklife to give his tickets to the woman who was originally slamming him for his behaviour, who remarked that she ‘just can’t stand idiots like that awful behaviour’.
Others have tried to shoot their shot to get their hands on these newly available tickets, with one person tweeting:
I’ll happily take them for me and my pals to actually go Parklife
Scalping is an extremely frustrating issue for genuine music fans, and it’s good to see Parklife take a clear stance.
An online petition asking the UK government to prevent or deter the reselling of goods and services has gained over 17,000 signatures at the time of writing. A total of 100,000 signatures is needed for the petition to be discussed in parliament.
The government gave the following response to the ongoing petition back in February:
Using automated software to buy more tickets than allowed by the retailer is prohibited, with unlimited fines for breaches. Government is discussing other markets with relevant trade associations.
Appearing to see the funny side of his just punishment, Hamish later tweeted that you, ‘couldn’t write my life’, before remarking that, ‘snowflakes of today have too many opinions’.
The Parklife website urges customers to only buy from official ticketing platforms, warning that ‘the vast majority of tickets sold on secondary ticketing platforms & over Twitter or Facebook are fake’.
GMP Chief Superintendent Graeme Openshaw has advised:
We recognise that for an event such as Parklife that there many people who will be unable to get tickets.
Unfortunately every year we deal with unsuspecting victims who buy tickets from touts and get ripped off because the ticket turns out to be a fake or stolen.
Our advice would always be that if you don’t know where the ticket has come from and don’t know the person who is selling it to you don’t be tempted to buy it.
Parklife 2021 will take place Saturday 11 Sept 2021 to Sunday 12 Sept 2021, and will feature acts such as Megan Thee Stallion, Skepta, Jamie XX and Da Baby.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsParklifefest/Twitter and 2 others
Parklifefest/Twitter
UK Government and Parliament
Prevent/deter the buying and reselling of goods/services at inflated prices.
Parklife