Parks And Rec’s Mouse Rat Finally Release Debut Album
Parks and Rec‘s Mouse Rat have finally released their long-awaited debut album.
The band from the mockumentary series released their debut album today, August 27, titled The Awesome Album.
The album marks the 10th anniversary of mini-horse Li’l Sebastian’s memorial service.
When it was first announced back in May, the album was rumoured to include some of the bangers which could be heard in the show’s seven-season run.
And indeed the newly-released album has delivered. The fictional four-piece Indiana band has included hits such as 5,000 Candles In The Wind and Catch Your Dream.
The song 5,000 Candles In The Wind acts as a tribute to Li’l Sebastian, while Catch Your Dream features the secret jazz performer alter ego of Nick Offerman’s character Ron Swanson, named Duke Silver.
The band is managed behind the scenes by April Ludgate-Dwyer, lead singer Andy Dwyer’s wife.
When the album was first announced, news anchor Perd Hapley released a promotional video via his fictional TV show Ya Heard? With Perd!
He explained the significance of the album:
It’s been 10 years since Li’l Sebastian went to mini horse heaven, and to celebrate his miniature life, local band Mouse Rat has released 5,000 Candles In The Wind. So, go listen and gently weep with me! Ya heard?
The new LP was released by the group via Tom Haverford’s Entertainment 720 in partnership with Dualtone Music Group.
The tracks for The Awesome Album can be found below:
01. 5,000 Candles In The Wind (Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian)
02. The Pit
03. Sex Hair
04. Catch Your Dream (Feat. Duke Silver)
05. Two Birds Holding Hands
06. Ann Song
07. The Way You Look Tonight
08. Menace Ball
09. Remember
10. I Get A Kick Out Of You
11. Lovely Tonight
12. I’ve Got You Under My Skin
13. I Only Have Eyes For You
14. Pickled Ginger (Performed By Land Ho!)
15. Cold Water (Performed By Land Ho!’s Scott Tanner w/ Duke Silver)
The new album is available on all major streaming platforms. Merchandise and physical copies of the album are available via DualTone’s website.
